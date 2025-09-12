NOC as a Service Market worth $6.14 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the NOC as a Service Market is projected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2030 from USD 3.73 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2030.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2030

2019–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 3.73 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.14 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.5%

10.5% Segments covered: Service Type, Support Model, Vertical, and Region

Service Type, Support Model, Vertical, and Region Region Highlight: North America to account for largest market size during forecast period

The rise of hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, surging remote operations, and expanding IoT estates are pushing organizations to contract NOC as a Service to secure outcome-based operations across Event Monitoring & Management, Incident & Problem Management, Service Reporting & Analysis, and Capacity & Change Management. This brings new challenges that favor providers with engineered correlation and suppression to collapse alarm storms into one actionable incident, disciplined runbooks that separate pre-approved Offsite actions from Onsite change windows in Hybrid models, and audit-ready reporting that proves MTTR gains, patch adherence, and backup test-restores. Executable examples are visible in ConnectWise packaging 24/7 monitoring with patch and BDR oversight and publishing alarm-to-ticket-to-fix reporting for MSP partners, Fujitsu operating ISO-certified multivendor NOCs with predefined carrier-escalation runbooks and compliance-grade evidence, and Park Place Technologies attaching recurring operations to existing support relationships with renewal SLOs tied to MTTR and hygiene improvements.

By support model, offsite segment to hold largest market share during forecast period

Offsite models are poised to command the largest market share because they concentrate 24/7 operations where the work is most continuous and repeatable, while preserving governance through contracts and evidence rather than local staffing. What this means in practice is a provider-run NOC that ingests telemetry, performs correlation and suppression, executes pre-approved remediations, and drives alarm-to-ticket flows into the client's ITSM with strict SLAs, thereby absorbing the round-the-clock L1 and L2 load that is uneconomic to staff internally across time zones. The Offsite model achieves scalability through the standardization of runbooks and reporting, the use of multi-tenant tools, and the publication of monthly evidence packs that meet the requirements of internal audits and service reviews for multiple customers simultaneously.

Buyers tend to concentrate their spending in this area for several reasons: it enables faster time-to-coverage, results in a lower fully loaded cost per monitored endpoint and provides more predictable improvements in Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) compared to building an in-house team. Several instances highlight this trend. For example, ConnectWise offers Offsite NOC services for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), which include continuous monitoring, patch testing and deployment, and backup and disaster recovery (BDR) oversight. They also provide service reporting and analysis that tracks alarms from tickets to resolution, allowing partners to extend coverage without the need for additional hiring and demonstrating reduced ticket noise and enhanced compliance. Similarly, Fujitsu operates ISO-certified Offsite centers for multivendor networks and utilizes predefined carrier escalation runbooks. This showcases how centralized facilities can process large volumes of events while maintaining evidence-grade reporting in line with regulatory requirements.

By service type, incident & problem management segment to register highest growth rate during forecast period

Among service types, the incident & problem management segment is set to grow at the highest rate because value now concentrates on shortening dwell time and eliminating recurrence, not merely detecting issues. What this entails is a tiered response that moves beyond L1 triage into structured diagnostics, validated fixes, and permanent corrective actions, underpinned by runbooks that encode decision trees, escalation timers, and rollback plans. Growth occurs through measurable improvements, such as reduced Mean Time to Recovery (MTTR), fewer repeat incidents per configuration item (CI), and increased executive visibility into root-cause categories. These insights help inform targeted solutions and maintenance schedules. Such metrics validate the need for incremental scope and higher-value retainers once monitoring is stabilized.

The demand for these solutions is rising because many enterprises have already invested in monitoring tools but continue to miss Service Level Agreements (SLAs) due to handoff delays and incomplete runbooks. As a result, they are seeking outcome-bound Incident and Problem Management services to transform alerts into sustainable recovery strategies. Several examples illustrate this shift: ConnectWise's Network Operations Center (NOC) takes on remediation duties alongside monitoring and patch management, allowing partners to submit fewer routine tickets and achieve quicker resolutions during executive reviews. Similarly, Fujitsu's multivendor approach manages categorized changes and escalations directly from its runbooks, providing Service Reporting and Analysis that aligns with clients' procedures. This alignment helps regulated customers improve their Service Level Objectives (SLOs) on a quarterly basis.

Moreover, providers that optimize correlation in the initial phases typically experience double-digit reductions in duplicate incidents. This efficiency makes subsequent Incident and Problem Management automation more effective and commercially appealing.

North America to account for largest market size during forecast period

North America is projected to have the largest market size, driven by a robust Managed Service Provider (MSP) ecosystem, a high adoption rate of platform-attached services, and stringent audit expectations that favor evidence-based delivery of productized NOC as a Service. This market demand is characterized by the extensive use of offsite operations for continuous event monitoring and management, along with incident and problem management that includes defined remediation processes and monthly reporting tailored for executive and compliance audiences. Capacity scaling is facilitated through platform ecosystems that integrate NOC with remote monitoring and backup services. This enables partners to co-sell standardized offers at scale and transition into hybrid models when regulatory onsite operations are required. The concentration of market size in this region is largely due to large enterprises and mid-market buyers in sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Telecom and Communication Services, and IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS). These sectors possess the necessary budget and governance requirements that align with evidence-based NOC as a Service contracting.

Recent activities and operational patterns support these observations. For example, ConnectWise's North America-centric MSP network utilizes offsite NOC to diminish overnight ticket loads while ensuring patch management and backup disaster recovery hygiene, all of which are reported in their Service Reporting and Analysis. Partners leverage this data to drive recurring revenue. Additionally, Fujitsu's ISO-certified operations illustrate their capability for multivendor scaling, featuring carrier-grade escalation and auditable outputs that comply with North American regulatory expectations and public sector frameworks. Providers that can show consistent MTTR gains, patch adherence, and test-restore proofs month after month are winning multi-year expansions and renewals across the region, reinforcing North America's position as the largest revenue theater for NOC as a Service.

Top Key Companies in NOC as a Service Market:

The report profiles key players such as Fujitsu (Japan), Park Place Technologies (US), Kaseya (US), Sify Technologies (India), INOC (US), iGlass Networks (US), Infrassist Technologies (India), EXTNOC (US), Mission Control NOC (Canada), Worksent (US), ConnectWise (US), CHR Managed Services (US), Structured (US), Science Soft (US), Microscan Communications (India), CBS (US), Quadrang Systems (India), Futurism Technologies (US), Tailwind Voice & Data (US), Emapta (Philippines), and GCX (US).

