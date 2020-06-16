No Safety without Security: AUTOCRYPT to Showcase at Shanghai AutoCS 2020

SHANGHAI, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT Co., Ltd. will be exhibiting at this year's Automotive Cybersecurity (AutoCS) conference, taking place in Shanghai from 18-19 June, 2020. As well as showcasing a booth at the much-publicized AutoCS event, Shanghai PanQi CEO Clark Jin will also be hosting a presentation detailing real-world cybersecurity scenarios in the automotive industry.

With the ever-growing landscape of autonomous and connected vehicles, leading minds and corporations are seeking to collaborate and discuss crucial automotive cybersecurity regulations, latest testing methods, good practices and real applications. AUTOCRYPT has established a joint venture with Shanghai PanQi Information Technology Co., Ltd. and the two corporations will move forward to navigate these issues in China.

AUTOCRYPT and PanQi bring forward the solutions these situations require through security offerings ranging from V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything), V2D (Vehicle-to-Device), V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) security, as well as Fleet Management. As leading players for automotive cybersecurity in Asia, the two companies prioritize progressive action in bringing these offerings to market, and will be showcasing the solutions at AutoCS.

AUTOCRYPT CEO, Daniel ES Kim remarked, "We are very much looking forward to exhibiting at AutoCS because the private and public sector must work collaboratively to move past the status quo when it comes to automotive cybersecurity. As the number of connected and autonomous vehicles increases in China, so must the discussions on security regulations and implementation of security measures. It is essential that we not only minimize, but also negate the risks involved and put safety first, and AUTOCRYPT brings forward a comprehensive set of solutions to the table to negate those risks."

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in transportation security technologies. Beginning in 2007 as an in-house venture at Penta Security Systems Inc., AUTOCRYPT spun off as a separate entity in 2019 as its presence expanded worldwide. Recognized by TU-Automotive as the Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Solution of 2019, AUTOCRYPT continues to pave the way in transportation and mobility security through a multi-layered, holistic approach. Through security solutions for V2X/C-V2X, V2G (including PnC security), in-vehicle security, and Fleet Management, AUTOCRYPT ensures that security is prioritized before vehicles hit the road.

Visit www.autocrypt.io for more information, and contact marketing@autocrypt.io for partnership inquiries.

