Autocrypt Announces Product Release of Post-Quantum PKI Product, Pioneering PQC-enabled Solutions for Automotive OEMs

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading automotive cybersecurity solutions provider AUTOCRYPT announced on December 8, 2025, the launch of "AutoCrypt PKI-Vehicles," a new next-generation Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solution supporting ML-DSA, a post-quantum digital signature algorithm. With its announcement, Autocrypt is among the early leaders to commercialize ML-DSA-enabled PKI that can be applied to automotive systems and OEM-specific environments.

The product launch arrives at a critical time as many global industries prepare for the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) standards for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) and evolving security challenges posed by emerging quantum computing technologies.

Autocrypt's new product supports ML-DSA, and is among the first to be ready for real-world issuance under this certificate framework across automotive environments. ML-DSA was selected by NIST as part of the FIPS 204 Post-Quantum Digital Signature Standard in 2024, and is considered widely as the global cryptographic baseline. The company is affirming its position as a standard-ready security provider for automotive companies who seek to be future-ready.

"The automotive industry is facing an unprecedented shift in cybersecurity," said Seokwoo Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Autocrypt. "Quantum computing is redefining the threat landscape, and the industry must act now to future-proof all vehicles. By bringing this product to automotive manufacturers and suppliers, we are optimizing the process of post-quantum adoption without disrupting existing infrastructure. This launch is the beginning of a new standard for quantum-safe automotive cybersecurity."

AUTOCRYPT plans on showing its future-proof solutions, including AutoCrypt PKI-Vehicles at the 2026 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9. Meetings are available by reservation only. To learn more, visit autocrypt.io.

About Autocrypt

AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, and Plug&Charge, paving the way towards a secure and reliable transportation ecosystem. Its comprehensive suite of automotive cybersecurity testing solutions includes the award-winning AutoCrypt CSTP, which supports automotive OEMs and suppliers in meeting regulatory standards like ISO/SAE 21434, WP.29 UN R155, and CRA.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2732284/PRN_AUTOCRYPT_Logo_250716_Logo.jpg