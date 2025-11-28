AUTOCRYPT Announces Plans to Expand Electric Vehicle Cybersecurity Technologies to MENA Region in 2026

28 Nov, 2025, 09:00 GMT

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AUTOCRYPT, an end-to-end automotive cybersecurity solution provider, announced that in 2026 it would focus its efforts to establish a comprehensive cybersecurity framework in the MENA region, spanning vehicle manufacturing and charging.

The company's proprietary cybersecurity technologies for automotive infrastructure, including its Key Management System (KMS), Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Charging Station Management System (CSMS) for the connected mobility ecosystem will provide the base of the framework.

The broader MENA region has been a rapidly emerging hub for intelligent mobility and digital infrastructure, and AUTOCRYPT noted that the region is eager to adopt secure, next-generation transportation technologies.

"We are excited to expand into this region, which is quickly embracing next-gen cybersecurity architectures within electric vehicles." said Seokwoo Lee, Founder and CEO of AUTOCRYPT. "We have always adopted a holistic approach to vehicle cybersecurity with our proprietary automotive infrastructure technologies, securing every stage of the vehicle lifecycle. In 2026 we will reiterate our commitment to meeting the world's most rigorous automotive safety and quality standards." 

AUTOCRYPT will demonstrate many of these solutions at the 2026 Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 6-9, aiming to set new standards for secure, sustainable and intelligent transportation. Meetings are available by reservation only. To learn more, visit autocrypt.io.

About Autocrypt 
AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. Its comprehensive suite of automotive cybersecurity testing services and platforms includes the award-winning AutoCrypt CSTP, which supports automotive OEMs and suppliers in meeting regulatory standards ilke ISO/SAE 21434, UNECE WP.29 UN R155, and CRA.  

