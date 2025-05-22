Night Vision Device Market worth $12.91 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global night vision device market is projected to grow from USD 8.57 billion in 2025 to USD 12.91 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Advancements in imaging technologies, such as high-resolution sensors, uncooled thermal detectors, and digital night vision platforms, drive the night vision device market. With increasing demands for image resolution, low-light capability, and energy efficiency, there is a rising need for advanced night vision systems in military, homeland security, and civilian applications. Tightening export regulations and focusing on durability and safety compliance are also driving the adoption of next-generation night vision technologies across defense, law enforcement, surveillance, and recreational sectors worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116489964

Browse in-depth TOC on "Night Vision Device Market"

100 – Tables

60 – Figures

270 – Pages

Night Vision Device Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 8.57 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 12.91 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% Market Size Available for 2023–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Device Type, Technology, Mounting Type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of investments in R&D of night vision devices by SMEs Key Market Opportunities Increasing government spending on security and surveillance systems to prevent terrorism Key Market Drivers Rapid advancements in optics and thermal imaging technologies

By mounting type, portable segment is projected to register higher CAGR during forecast period.

By mounting type, the portable segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The primary factor behind this growth is the rising demand for lightweight, compact, and easily transportable night vision products in defense, law enforcement, and civilian applications. Portable night vision equipment, including monoculars, binoculars, handheld thermal imaging cameras, and goggles, provides exceptional versatility in operational environments. These tools allow users to navigate, identify, and track objects or people in environments with low or no light. Such devices are especially useful in dynamic, fast-moving missions where quick deployment and mobility are essential. Innovations in uncooled infrared sensors, battery longevity, and digital night vision technology are enhancing the performance and reliability of portable devices. Moreover, the rising use of portable night vision tools for wildlife observation, adventure sports, and search-and-rescue operations drives commercial interest. Law enforcement and border security agencies increasingly provide their personnel with portable systems to improve situational awareness during night-time patrols. With increasing operational demands and wider adoption across various sectors, portable night vision devices are becoming the preferred choice of equipment. This trend is expected to support a robust growth outlook for the segment throughout the forecast period.

Based on applications, the law enforcement segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024

Based on applications, the law enforcement segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024 due to the rising need for advanced surveillance, situational awareness, and public safety operations conducted under low-light and nighttime conditions. Law enforcement organizations utilize night vision equipment for tactical missions, rescue operations, security perimeter monitoring, and covert observation. These tools improve visibility in low-light conditions, better identifying and recognizing potential threats or individuals of interest. The rising use of body-mounted night vision goggles, weapon-attached sights, and portable monoculars is enhancing the operational capabilities of police departments and special response teams. Increased crime and concerns regarding homeland security are driving government agencies to invest in advanced optical surveillance technologies. Moreover, innovations in digital imaging, uncooled thermal imaging sensors, and lightweight designs are making night vision gear more accessible and easier to use in urban and rural operations. With improved clarity, longer detection ranges, and budget-friendly deployment solutions, the law enforcement sector is anticipated to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period, bolstered by strong demand in developed and emerging markets.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=116489964

Asia Pacific to register significant CAGR in night vision device market during forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to record a significant CAGR in the night vision device industry during the forecast period due to the high economic growth of its major developing countries. Key countries in the Asia Pacific market for the night vision device include China, Japan, and India. Zhejiang Dali Technology Co., Ltd. (China) and Tonbo Imaging (India) are among the key companies operating in the night vision device market in Asia Pacific. The increasing population and the need for investments in night vision technologies to enhance military capabilities and border security in India, China, South Korea, and Japan are expected to drive the market. The market growth of the region can also be attributed to the massive population, which has led to large-scale concerns for security, monitoring, inspection, and anti-terrorism measures. This, in turn, has increased the government military expenditure for countries such as India and China. The increasing trends of advanced night vision devices and the rising adoption of night vision cameras in commercial applications, stringent safety regulations and policies by governments, and rising needs for security & surveillance cameras are the major driving factors for the night vision device market in the region.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the night vision device companies include Thales (France), Teledyne FLIR LLC (US), L3Harris Technologies Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=116489964

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:

Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Configuration (Low-end FPGA, Mid-range FPGA, High-end FPGA), Technology (SRAM, Flash, Antifuse), Node Size (=16 nm, 20-90 nm, >90 nm), Vertical (Telecommunications, Data Center & Computing, Automotive) & Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Piezoelectric Devices Market by Product (Sensors, Actuators, Motors, Generators, Transducers, Transformers, and Resonator), Material (Polymer, Crystal, Ceramic, and Composites), Element (Discs, Rings and Plates) - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/night-vision-device-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/night-vision-device.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg