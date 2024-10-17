NFP Acquires IHI Group, a Leading Irish Financial, Benefits and Insurance Advisory Firm

Acquisition strengthens NFP's market position in the health insurance broking industry

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and leading international insurance brokerage and consultancy, today announced its acquisition of IHI Group, a Dublin-based advisory firm specialising in financial planning, healthcare and general insurance needs. Philip Brennan, CEO of IHI Group, will join NFP as VP business development, and together with Patrick Brennan, VP health and wellbeing, and Tommy McGowan, senior health executive, will report to Colm Power, managing director, NFP in Ireland.

"As we strengthen our presence in Ireland, we find it crucial to further develop our expertise and capabilities in the health and wellness benefits space," said Power. "IHI Group is a leader in Ireland's health insurance broking industry, and the addition of their team will enable us to deliver best-in-class consultancy, advice and solutions to our clients."

Founded in 1969 as PM Brennan Ltd., IHI Group has solidified its position as one of Ireland's leading advisory firms for employee benefits, financial planning, health and general insurance needs. The business has remained in the Brennan family, with brothers Philip and Patrick serving on the board of directors.

"We are delighted to be joining NFP and look forward to the advantages this will bring to our clients," said Philip Brennan. "Over the years, we've expanded our business and built client relationships by offering an exceptional level of service and expertise. Becoming part of NFP is a great next step for our family's company."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organisation of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We have more than 7,700 colleagues in the UK, Ireland, US, Puerto Rico and Canada serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialised expertise and customised solutions span commercial business insurance, employee benefits, people consultancy, health and safety, and individual financial planning. Together, we put people first, prioritise partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit NFP.co.uk to learn more.

