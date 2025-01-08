NFP Acquires HR Suite, a Leading Irish Human Resources Consultancy and Training Specialist

NFP's first acquisition of an Ireland-based HR services business will strengthen the company's portfolio of human capital solutions

DUBLIN, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, an Aon company and a leading international brokerage and consulting firm, today announced its acquisition of The HR Suite, a leading human resources consultancy and training business with offices across Ireland. Caroline Reidy, managing director and founder of The HR Suite, will lead NFP's specialist HR division in Ireland and report to Colm Power, managing director, NFP in Ireland.

"We're excited to welcome Caroline and The HR Suite team to NFP," said Matt Pawley, president, NFP in Europe. "The team's undeniable knowledge and expertise, combined with our shared core values and dedication to enhancing client outcomes, provide a solid foundation for many future successes. I can't think of a better person or group to spearhead our HR division in Ireland and can't wait to collaborate on delivering exceptional solutions and capabilities to clients."

Established in 2009, The HR Suite offers HR system solutions and HR outsourcing services to help large employers, multinational companies and small and medium-sized enterprises improve and streamline their human resources functions. As the firm's founder, Caroline Reidy has become a recognised, well-respected author and speaker in the HR space and beyond.

"We're thrilled to join NFP in Ireland and create more value for our employees and clients," said Reidy. "Our service and commitment to delivering exceptional HR offerings remain the same, and with NFP's global solutions and resources we can now offer more comprehensive solutions and support to clients in Ireland, including outplacement, employee benefits, pension, and health and safety."

About NFP

NFP, an Aon company, is an organisation of consultative advisors and problem solvers helping companies and individuals address their most significant risk, workforce, wealth management and retirement challenges. We are more than 7,700 colleagues in the UK, Ireland, US, Puerto Rico and Canada serving a diversity of clients, industries and communities. Our global capabilities, specialised expertise and customised solutions span commercial business insurance, employee benefits, people consultancy, health and safety, and individual financial planning. Together, we put people first, prioritise partnerships and continuously advance a culture we're proud of. Visit www.nfpireland.ie to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945522/nfp_Logo.jpg