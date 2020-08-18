NFP Acquires HMP Insurance & Pension Advisors Limited, Continuing International Growth

Acquisition supports strategy to expand benefits scale and capabilities in Europe

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading insurance broker and consultant that provides employee benefits, property and casualty, retirement and individual solutions, today announced the acquisition of HMP Insurance & Pension Advisors Limited (HMP). NFP serves clients through more than 260 offices across the United States and 45 international offices across the UK, Puerto Rico and Canada. With the addition of HMP, NFP further expands its reach in Europe and establishes a presence in the growing Irish market.

HMP, based in Dublin, Ireland, provides employee benefits, pension and group risk advice to corporate and individual clients. Formed in 2006, the firm is a recognized leader in designing, communicating, implementing and managing tailored pension and benefit programs for clients based in Ireland, Irish-expats, and international corporations with operations in Ireland. David Moore, director of private client services, and Colm Power, director of employee benefits, will stay with NFP and report to Matt Pawley, senior vice president, international benefits consulting.

"Welcoming HMP is an important development for NFP's international business and complements our continued investment in the UK. We also believe that investing in Ireland is strategically important as we continue to plan for the impact of Brexit on clients and our ability to serve them," said Matt Pawley. "David, Colm and the entire HMP team give us a strong presence in Ireland, expertise in key businesses, and a tremendous foundation for growth. I look forward to their contributions as we further refine our benefit and pension capabilities, and advance our ability to serve the dynamic needs of our clients."

"Joining NFP gives us access to resources and support that will help us deliver even more value to businesses and individuals," said Colm Power. "We've worked hard to create solutions and services that help clients meet their goals and as part of NFP, we will be better positioned to deepen relationships and cultivate new ones. We are excited to be active participants in a growing and innovative company that cares deeply about its employees and clients."

About NFP

NFP is a leading insurance broker and consultant providing specialized property and casualty, corporate benefits, retirement and individual solutions through its licensed subsidiaries and affiliates. NFP enables client success through the expertise of over 5,700 global employees, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors, and financial institutions. NFP is the 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue, 6th largest US-based privately owned broker, and 8th best place to work in insurance (Business Insurance); 10th largest property and casualty agency (Insurance Journal); and 12th largest global insurance broker (Best's Review).

Visit NFP.com to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945522/nfp_Logo.jpg

Related Links

https://www.nfp.com



SOURCE NFP Corp.