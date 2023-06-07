New 'TV Guy' Book by UK Author Offers Birds Eye View of Cambodian Culture and Society

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new memoir by a British former Reuters television journalist looks at the funny side of living and working in Cambodia, offering a unique insight into the country, the people and the culture.

Put It in the Chicken author Glen Felgate

The book, Put It in the Chicken, is part of a soon-to-be-published TV Guy series. The TV Guy series will consist of three books – two of which have already been written. One is set in Cambodia and another is set in Myanmar. The third book is a more serious book based on the author's experiences as a British journalist working for Reuters TV covering wars in Sarajevo, civil unrest in Kosovo, and fighting in Africa.

The author's first offering, Put It In The Chicken, details some of the events and happenings that involved the author when he set up a number of nationwide TV channels during his tenure in Cambodia, which lasted from 2002 until the present.

In Put It in the Chicken, the British author describes how he navigates Cambodian culture and broadcasts Cambodia's first international concert without sound, televises cockfighting, and narrowly escapes being kicked out of the country after upsetting an important local person.

"I was privileged to have a front-row seat watching Cambodia's development over the past twenty years. While this is not a historical account, this book does give an inside view of the workings of a society that is trying to advance and take its place in the ASEAN community and the world," Felgate says.

Also already written and doing the rounds of publishers is Felgate's Reuters TV memoir You Won't Know Us By Name, which follows the journey of a novice TV producer from Baghdad to Sarajevo and then Kosovo before finishing tragically in Sierra Leone in 2000 with the loss of the author's two friends Kurt Schork and Miguel Gil Moreno. Felgate arrived 24 hours before the deaths of Kurt and Miguel and helped deal with the aftermath. The book has a serious tone.

Felgate's other book As the Crow Cries is based in Myanmar, where the author worked in 2013 and again in 2017, is currently being edited.

