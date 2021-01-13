New Report on China.org.cn: Hanfu comes back

The manufacturing process and the changes in the Hanfu style reflect the exquisite craftsmanship and aesthetics of the Han ethnic Nationality, including dyeing, weaving and embroidery, bringing together more than 30 intangible cultural heritages, as well as protected pieces.

Today, its elegant and imposing appearance as well as the cultural background that supports it, encourages its popularity among the Chinese youth, to go from a traditional costume to a "new fashion". Even in different Chinese universities, students have organized specialized clubs on the subject.

The renewed interest in such clothing does not mean copying their patterns and rituals, but combining them with contemporary society and displaying a transformed beauty of traditional culture. Thanks to the efforts of the new generation, Hanfu presents great creative potential and its popularity demonstrates the commitment and greater confidence of Chinese youth in their culture.

