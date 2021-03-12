New Regulatory Terms Strengthen the Online Betting Market

- FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The first college sports deal with a gambling company outside of Nevada was recently implemented. According to a report by Bloomberg Tax, the deal between the University of Colorado and PointsBet—an Australian based bookmaker launching its U.S. headquarters in Denver, is worth USD 1.625 Million, and includes tax-write offs. It is "the latest in an explosion of ad-deals between sportsbooks and teams or leagues, although it's the first collegiate pact of its kind," the report explains. The more favorable attitude towards sports betting and online gambling is a trend that has started before the pandemic but was accelerated due to its effects. To illustrate just how popular online sports betting is in states where the market can already operate, according to data from Odds.com, which was published by Forbes, Illinois was poised to generate upwards of USD 73 Million in taxable revenue if the estimates of a USD 488 Million annual market come to fruition. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG)

Technology has made sports betting more accessible, and is also responsible for the exploding popularity of esports. In recent years, major developments in how video games and esports competitions are organized have also occurred. As a result, more investors have been attracted towards this young market, and at this point, it is considered a mainstream industry. This segment also includes gambling and the betting features associated with it, thus resembling the online sports betting segment. According to a report by the New York Times, Marco Blume, trading director for the sports book Pinnacle, remembers when betting on competitive video games, known as e-sports, was an exotic concept. "When we started with e-sports in 2010, we got maybe USD 100 in wagers in a week and got excited… We would watch the screen and cheer as each individual bet came in. When I first pitched e-sports wagering to my board, they either said, 'What are you talking about?' or they laughed," Blume explained. "E-sports is king now… Since March, e-sports has been our No. 1 category globally, and the overall majority of total wagering for us. Every significant bookmaker now offers e-sports. If you didn't before, you certainly do now."

FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (OTCQB: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS) announced earlier this month breaking news that, "its subsidiaries, Askott Entertainment (Malta) Limited and E.G.G. Ltd., have filed applications for both Business-to-Business ("B2B") and Business-to-Consumer ("B2C") gambling licenses, respectively with the U.K. Gambling Commission ("Gambling Commission").

The U.K. Gambling Commission was set up under the Gambling Act 2005 to regulate commercial gambling in Great Britain in partnership with licensing authorities.

As part of FansUnite's expansion strategy, the Company has applied for a remote gambling software license, which will unlock its suite of betting products to operators in the U.K. online gambling market. In addition, EGG Ltd. has applied for a remote betting license which will permit it to deploy its B2C wagering platforms in the United Kingdom.

These applications represent a critical step for FansUnite to expand its operations to the U.K., a jurisdiction that is considered to be one of the largest gambling markets in the world.

'The U.K. gambling licenses are widely regarded as the gold standard for lawful gaming operations and we are pleased to have formally submitted our application with the commission,' said Scott Burton, Chief Executive Officer of FansUnite. 'The first step to our expansion in the U.K. is to obtain the relevant licenses from the country's Gambling Commission, which will allow us to license our betting solutions as well as operate our B2C betting platforms in the United Kingdom. By doing so, we will be in a position to advance our operations to capture market share in one of the most lucrative online betting markets in the world.'"

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring FansUnite Entertainment Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aL2CV0ULJeQ

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced earlier in September that it had entered into a multi-year agreement with ESPN. The new deal includes link integrations from ESPN's digital platforms to sportsbooks from Caesars Entertainment's sports betting partner, William Hill. William Hill Sports Book's odds and markets connect directly to their sports betting apps in legalized states. The deal comes shortly after William Hill became the exclusive sports betting operator for Caesars Entertainment, following the merger with Eldorado Resorts. Link integrations to William Hill's sports betting apps, geo-targeted to legalized sports betting states, will appear on ESPN.com web and mobile web and the ESPN Fantasy app. As part of the new agreement, Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill will also become a sponsor of ESPN's Fantasy products, deepening an existing relationship as ESPN's exclusive odds provider.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) announced earlier this year that the Michigan Gaming Control Board ("MGCB") has approved the Company's applications to offer online sports wagering and iCasino products in Michigan. Penn National intends to officially launch its Barstool Sportsbook mobile app on iOS and android, as well as desktop at 12:00pm EST on Friday, January 22nd, 2021 and its iCasino products will follow shortly thereafter, subject to final regulatory approvals. This follows the opening of the Company's retail Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown Casino Hotel in downtown Detroit on December 23rd, 2020. "This is an exciting time to be launching our online Barstool Sportsbook in Michigan," said Jay Snowden, President and CEO of Penn National. "We have been incredibly pleased with the success of the mobile app since launching in Pennsylvania in September. Our customers have thoroughly enjoyed engaging with Dave Portnoy, Dan 'Big Cat' Katz and other Barstool fan favorites, and we expect more of the same in Michigan. As the only gaming operator with a fully integrated sports media and entertainment partner, Penn can provide our customers the opportunity to interact with Barstool personalities online and also in-person at our new Barstool Sportsbook at Greektown."

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) announced last year that its leading PlaySports platform will power world-class retail sports betting at Maverick Gaming's three Colorado-based casinos as well as interactive sports betting throughout Colorado via Play Maverick Sports. Through a multi-year agreement with Maverick Gaming, IGT will provide its proven PlaySports turnkey solution including user-friendly self-service PlaySports kiosks, to Grand Z Casino and Johnny Z's Casino in Central City, Colo. and Z Casino in Black Hawk, Colo. The IGT PlaySports platform, complete with a fully integrated Player Account Management (PAM) solution, will also power Maverick Gaming's "Play Maverick Sports" mobile sports wagering app.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) Play Store policies will allow gambling and betting Android apps that use real money in 15 more countries, including the U.S. The Google Play Store indicated on March 1st that, "Subject to restrictions and compliance with all Google Play policies, we allow apps that enable or facilitate online gambling in the following countries in the table below as long as the Developer completes the application process for gambling apps being distributed on Play, is an approved governmental operator and/or is registered as a licensed operator with the appropriate governmental gambling authority in the specified country, and provides a valid operating license in the specified country for the type of online gambling product they want to offer."

