New Pharma Trials Making Big Gains in Fight Against Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC)

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - Triple-negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) is a highly aggressive subtype that accounts for 15-20% of breast cancer cases and 25% of all breast cancer deaths . Unlike other breast cancers, treatments for TNBC involving hormone therapy and drugs that target HER2 protein are not helpful . With a dire need for new forms of treatment, there's plenty of optimism surrounding the efforts of pharma developers towards TNBC, including the work of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC), Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY), Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY), Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) and CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY).

A new study just commenced at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, evaluating a virus-based treatment with an investigational anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor in triple-negative breast cancer.

Centered around pelareorep from Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) and retifanlimab from Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY), the Phase II IRENE study will investigate the safety and efficacy of triggering immune reactions to cancer cells in TNBC patients, when paired with anti-PD-1 and anti-PD-L1 agents. The first patient in the study has received their first dose, according to an Oncolytics Biotech release .

Research has already shown that pelareorep can generate autoreactive T cells, which can boost the efficacy of anti-PD-1 agents, such as retifanlimab. This prior clinical data shows pelareorep has the potential to address a pressing unmet need in challenging TNBC indications.

"This is an exciting study to evaluate the role of immunomodulation in the tumor microenvironment as a treatment option," said Mridula George, an oncologist at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and the principal investigator of IRENE.

The IRENE (INCMGA00012 and the oncolytic virus pelareorep in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer) study is a single-arm, open-label, phase 2 study involving 25 enrolled patients, evaluating the combination of pelareorep and INCMGA00012 for the treatment of unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

IRENE will also evaluate changes in PD-L1 expression in patients' tumors, and explore correlations between treatment outcomes and peripheral T-cell clonality, which has been previously identified as a biomarker of pelareorep response.

Dr. George has emphasized the importance of study's potential treatments, having added: "Checkpoint inhibitors targeting interactions between PD-L1 and PD-1, while commercially successful, are ineffective in up to 80% of TNBC patients. This is often due to an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Checkpoint inhibitors are beneficial in patients who have upregulation of PD-L1 expression in the tumor environment. Clinical data show that systemic pelareorep administration can upregulate PD-L1 expression in tumors across multiple breast cancer subtypes, highlighting its potential to substantially increase the percentage of patients who respond to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. Through the IRENE study, we aim to explore how pelareorep-induced adaptive immune responses synergistically interact with PD-1 inhibition to improve patient outcomes in TNBC."

FURTHER TNBC DEVELOPMENTS

This year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for leronlimab from CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB:CYDY) for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). Leronlimab is CytoDyn's lead drug candidate and is being tested for a wide range of medical conditions, beyond just TNBC.

Leronlimab is an investigational humanized IgG4 mAb that blocks CCR5, a cellular receptor that is important in HIV infection, tumor metastases, and other diseases. CytoDyn has completed nine clinical trials for leronlimab in over 800 people and met its primary endpoints in a pivotal Phase 3 trial (leronlimab in combination with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected treatment-experienced patients).

CytoDyn is conducting a Phase 2 trial to evaluate leronlimab for the prevention of GvHD and a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial with leronlimab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

The FDA has also stated it will review two new applications seeking approval for Keytruda from Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) . One of the two supplemental biologics license applications was granted priority review , kicking up the speed on the FDA's action, through a Prescription Drug User Fee Act. Thus the FDA will make a decision by a sooner date on whether to approve Keytruda, in combination with chemotherapy, as a treatment for TNBC.

The above mentioned pelareorep from of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is also being studied in combination with Keytruda, however not for breast cancer, but for NCLC and pancreatic cancer.

Further research into TNBC treatment is being conducted by Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) carried out by Vanderbilt University, through its Incyte-Vanderbilt Alliance. The research is investigating a new role for the oncogene MYCN—a well-known oncogene that plays a role in cancer's aggressiveness.

The new study found MYCN to be heterogeneously expressed within a substantial fraction of TNBCs, and in a higher rate of cases that don't respond to chemotherapy.

For other patients who have received surgery for their TNBC, one year of low-dose Xeloda from Roche Holding AG (OTC:RHHBY) seems to reduce recurrence risk. Earlier this summer, a phase 3 Chinese trial suggested women with TNBC have significantly better outcomes with capecitabine-containing adjuvant chemotherapy than a standard regimen—capecitabine being the clinical name for the branded Xeloda.

The results from the Chinese study preceded more recent disappointing results of Roche's Tecentriq, which flunked its latest triple-negative breast cancer trial.

DEVELOPMENTS FOR OTHER BREAST CANCER

Though not dealing with TNBC, earlier this year, a combination of tecentriq and pelareorep from Oncolytics Biotech Inc. delivered some favourable updates , targeting early stage breast cancer. The study, known as AWARE-1 received a favourable assessment from the Safety Committee following review of data from the window of opportunity study, back in March.

Consistent with the safety run-in with patients receiving pelareorep and Tecentriq®, Cohort 1 demonstrated widespread viral replication in the majority of tumors with the creation of a pro-inflammatory effect in the tumor microenvironment. No negative effects to healthy tissue were noted.

To date, 13 patients have been treated in the AWARE-1 study, including the completion of cohort 1, patients with HR+/HER2- disease receiving pelareorep with letrozole.

"I am particularly pleased with recent AWARE-1 data presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer Meeting, which confirm pelareorep's mechanism of action and highlight its potential to synergistically combine with checkpoint inhibitors and increase the number of patients responding to such therapies," said Dr. Matt Coffey, President and CEO of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. in the company's Q2 2020 Operational Highlights .

For more information please visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/2020/02/24/why-biotechnology-companies-are-so-important/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Disclaimer: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. which were purchased in the open market, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. at any time without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. and will buy and sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between the any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE USA News Group