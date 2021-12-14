New financial goals for ITAB to be presented in conjunction with the financial statements 2021

JÖNKÖPING, Sweden, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As previously communicated, the Board of Directors works together with the Group Management of ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ) ("ITAB") to formulate clear financial goals with a focus on growth and profitability. The intention is to present new financial targets for ITAB in conjunction with the financial statements for 2021.

The new financial targets for ITAB will be set by the Board in conjunction with the annual financial statements and will be included in ITAB's Financial Report for 2021, which will be published on 8 February 2022.

"ITAB is well positioned for the next step in the implementation of our strategy, where in the coming years we intend to establish ITAB as the retail market's leading solution provider. We build capabilities for more efficient and sustainable sales, purchasing and production with the ambition of increasing the proportion of services in our customer solutions. Over the past 18 months, we have carried out a number of important activities in the transformation of ITAB and are now ready to take the next step with clear financial goals that focus on sustainable growth and increased profitability," says Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO of ITAB.

Conference call on 8 February 2022 at 10:30 a.m. CET

In connection with the publication of ITAB's Financial Report 2021, Andréas Elgaard, President & CEO, and Ulrika Bergmo Sköld, CFO, will hold a conference call to present both the Financial Report 2021 and the new financial targets and answer any subsequent questions. An invitation to this conference call will be sent out in a separate press release in January 2022.

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ)

This information was submitted for publication at 08:00 a.m. CET on 14 December 2021.

This is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original press release. In the event of any discrepancies between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:

Andréas Elgaard, VD & koncernchef

Telefon: 0732-32 16 35

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations

Telefon: 070-660 31 32

ITAB Shop Concept AB (publ), Box 9054, SE-550 09 Jönköping, Sweden

itab.com, itabgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itab-shop-concept/r/new-financial-goals-for-itab-to-be-presented-in-conjunction-with-the-financial-statements-2021,c3471032

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/862/3471032/1509283.pdf 211214 ITAB PR Presentation of new financial targets Eng

SOURCE ITAB Shop Concept