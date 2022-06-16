Neoantigen Peptide Manufacturing Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market by Scale of operations (Research/Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial), by End-Users (Pharmaceutical/Vaccine developers companies, Contract Research Organizations (CRO), Academic and Research Institutes) - Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing market is expected to grow with CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Neoantigen peptides are derived from the somatic mutation of a specific tumour. These peptides are used to activate the immune system of a cancer cell. In manufacturing neoantigen-based vaccines, personalized neoantigen peptides are synthesized, which helps induce the T-cell population. T-Cell Receptors(TCRs) recognize the HLA molecule on which neoantigen peptides are bound during the synthesis. Neoantigens are a recognized model of cancer vaccine delivery, and other types of immunotherapy are being studied to treat many types of cancer.

Advancements in neoantigen production algorithms will consistently produce peptides for cancer research and drug development. Significant market factors of the Neoantigen peptide manufacturing are an increased number of favourable clinical trials, a rise in cancer and chronic disease cases, and the need for sustainable treatments for such diseases. In addition, biotechnology research advancements will enhance the study of personalized neoantigen peptides. External funding for cancer medicines' research and development also pushes the market upward.

However, the market will be limited by the higher costs of designing and developing personalized cancer therapeutics and delayed clinical trials due to COVID-19's impact. Reduced process time and cost, treatment gaps, partnerships and collaboration between various healthcare stakeholders, and data analytics are expected to create growth opportunities for the neoantigen production market. Compared to Asia and Europe, North America dominates the market, leading to rapid research and development, rising cancer incidence and a growing need for improved treatment procedures.

Major key players operating in the neoantigen peptide manufacturing market are CPC Scientific Inc, Polypeptide group, Genscript Biotech, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Vivitide, Almac, BCN Peptides, Creative Peptides, Pepscan, Provepharm, Creosalus, Gyros Protein Technologies, Other Prominent Players.

Key Developments In The Market:

In Mar 2022 , Pepscan announced that its specialists would manufacture the personalized peptide pools to treat cancer patients in Evaxion's phase IIb trial. Evaxion Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, recently published the initial results of the peptide-based personalized therapy EVX-01 in patients with metastatic melanoma. Pepscan had provided the personalized peptide pools for its phase I/IIa trial.

In January 2021 , Genocea announced a cancer discovery publication. The advantages of neoantigen identification using the ATLAS platform and this discovery strengthens neoantigen immunotherapies by theoretically certifying that they target the correct neoantigens while removing Inhibigens.

In Apr 2020 , GenScript company announced the commercial launch of its neoantigen peptide synthesis service for personalized cancer therapeutics. GenScript partnered with several T-cell therapy and personalized cancer vaccine companies to develop the infrastructure for reliably manufacturing complex peptides for its neoantigen peptide synthesis platform.

In Feb 2019 , CPC Scientific Inc., a leading global CDMO specializing in synthetic peptide manufacturing, announced today that they would manufacture GMP-grade neoantigen peptides for investigators at UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center (LCCC) for individualized immunotherapy. CPC Scientific will supply GMP-grade neoantigen peptides, the sequences of which will be determined via genomics and bioinformatics, for use in the LCCC therapeutic neoantigen vaccine program.

In Jan 2019 , Almac group (CDMO)added a second stream for high output GMP peptide manufacture to its facility in Edinburgh, Scotland . The site manufactures Neoantigen-derived peptides to produce its personalized cancer vaccines.

Market Segments

Global Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market, by Scale of operations, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Research/Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

Global Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market, by End-users 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Pharmaceutical/Vaccine developers companies

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

Academic and research institutes

Global Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Neoantigen Peptides Manufacturing Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

