Nematicides Market Worth $1.6 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nematicides Market by Type (Fumigants, Carbamates, Organophosphates, Bionematicides), Mode of Application (Fumigation, Drenching, Soil Dressing, Seed Treatment), Nematode Type (Root Knot, Cyst), Crop Type, Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Nematicides Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of USD 1.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for biological products and increasing number of product launches catering to the requirement of crop-specific nematodes drive the growth of the market.

Seed treatment, by mode of application, is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Major players in the market are focusing on the introduction of bionematicide products, which would cater to the seed treatment market. The focus on high-value crops and genetically modified seeds has improved the scope for seed treatment in the market. The adoption of genetically modified seeds has reduced the number of times crop rotation is undertaken in the fields. The lack of crop rotation makes the soil conducive to the growth of nematodes. Companies such as Marrone Bio Innovations (US) and Valent BioSciences (US) are introducing bionematicides that cater to seed treatment. These factors would drive the growth of the seed treatment segment in the nematicides market.

Fumigation and carbamates, by mode of application and type, are estimated to hold the largest shares in the nematicides industry, in terms of value, in 2019

Fumigation is a mode that is both cost-effective and efficient for tackling the problem of nematodes. In regions where there is a scarcity of water, such as South Africa, and mechanically advanced economies such as the US and Canada where the adoption of drip irrigation is feasible, the market for fumigation is set to grow. There has been an increase in the adoption of non-toxic products in soils due to the growing interest in sustainable agriculture. This has aided the growth in the use of carbamates, which are relatively less toxic than fumigants.

Vegetables, by crop type, estimated to account for the largest market share, by value, in 2019

Vegetables accounted for the largest share in the nematicides market due to the increasing acreage utilized for the cultivation of vegetables. The increased international demand for fruits & vegetables is also driving the growth of the market. The major players in the market such as BASF SE (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), and Syngenta (Switzerland) are introducing nematicide solutions for crops such as tomatoes, potatoes, and peas. The increasing incidences of potato-cyst nematodes and root-knot nematodes in tomatoes have also been driving the adoption of nematicides for vegetables.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for nematicides is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region owing to the growing nematode infestation in vegetables such as tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, peas, and cauliflower in the major vegetable-growing countries such as China and India. The regulatory scenario in the Asia Pacific region is comparatively more favorable for the launch of nematicides as compared to that of Europe and North America. There is also growing awareness among farmers about the use of bionematicides since the market for organic farming, and sustainable agriculture is growing with more consumers demanding organic fruits & vegetables.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the nematicides market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland), Corteva Agriscience (US), BASF SE (Germany), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd (Israel), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), UPL Limited (India), Isagro Group (Italy), Valent USA (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Certis USA LLC (US), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), American Vanguard Corporation (US), Crop IQ Technology (UK), Real IPM Kenya (Kenya), Horizon Group (India), Agri Life (India), and T. Stanes & Company Limited (India).

