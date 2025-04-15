Nature's Best Experts Reveal the Top 5 Nutrients Backed by Science to Ease Stress

91% of UK adults reported high stress levels in the past year

Omega-3 intake can reduce cortisol by 19%

Vitamin D linked to a 49% lower risk of anxiety

LONDON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeling stressed? You're not alone. Recent research reveals UK adults are more stressed than ever.

The Burnout Report 2025 found 34% of adults reported high or extreme stress, and 91% felt highly stressed at some point.

Nutrition plays a key role in mental well-being, with some regulating stress responses.

Nature's Best, one of the UK's leading nutritional supplement suppliers, shares five nutrients that may ease stress.

Magnesium

Stress depletes magnesium, yet we need it to manage it.

Research shows magnesium supports stress relief, especially when combined with vitamin B6.

Together, they have shown greater improvements in anxiety and mood. Vitamin C

Vitamin C supports normal psychological and nervous system function.

A study in the British Journal of Nutrition examined adults with low vitamin C levels.

Those who consumed 250mg of vitamin C, or two kiwifruits, daily saw notable improvements in mood and vitality. Omega-3 fatty acids

Found in oily fish, omega-3 fatty acids support brain and heart health, both of which can feel the effects of stress and anxiety – with 250mg of DHA, an essential omega-3 fatty acid, contributing to normal brain health.

Research shows that 2.5g of omega-3 per day can reduce salivary cortisol output by 19%. Vitamin D

Vitamin D is linked to improving low mood and reducing stress and anxiety.

Studies found those with higher vitamin D intake had a 49% reduced risk of anxiety. B vitamins

B vitamins, particularly B1, B6, and B12, are important for emotional well-being.

They help repair the nervous system and support psychological function – best consumed as a B complex.

Research shows how B vitamin supplementation can reduce stress by 0.23 (standardised mean difference).

Pauline Peh, Brand Lead of Nature's Best, said, "This research reinforces how crucial good nutrition is in managing stress.

We often think stress is only tackled through exercise and self-care. Still these findings show how important nutrients like magnesium and omega-3 are for mental health.

By fuelling your body with the right nutrients, you support physical health and build a more resilient and calmer you."