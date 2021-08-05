Nationwater (Global Flood Defence Consultants)' bids tipped for five major flood defence contracts

LONDON and BRIGHTON, England, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following Boris Johnson's announcements in direct response to recent flooding in the UK, the government has pledged £860 million in flood defence contracts, with the overall aim being to protect homes and businesses across the country."It's no longer a theory or model of the distant future, flooding is getting worse, and it can no longer be ignored," said a spokesman for Nationwater.

Over the next six years, billions of pounds are set to be spent on improving the UK's flood defences, in an attempt to safeguard homes, businesses and communities, and make the UK more resilient to climate change as a whole. This news is as a result of the UK's first infrastructure bank.

Nationwater (Global Flood Defence Consultants) has worked since 2013 to establish themselves as an industry leading flood defence solutions provider in the UK. It is because of recent record breaking funding in the market they have now secured a number of projects up and down the country with more announcements expected in the coming weeks following the sealed procurement process.

The Environment Agency will be spending close to a billion pounds over the next 12 months supporting a multitude of new schemes in many areas across the UK, focussing heavily on locales such as Yorkshire and the North-West that have recently been hit hard with private businesses like Nationwater (Global Flood Defence Consultants) securing contracts through local tender procurement. A Nationwater spokesman has stated the company estimates the value of these projects to be up to £75 million over the next six years.

Nationwater is the trading name of Global Flood Defence Consultants Limited since the company's incorporation in 2013 the business has provided industry leading expertise across alternative water supply, water treatment and flood defence contracts. Nationwater based in Brighton England has announced plans for a major expansion across the UK market later this year announcing new logistical support depots in 4 UK cities.

