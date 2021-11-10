Nasuni Names Thomas Stanley to Its Board of Directors

Tanium CRO and Former Head of NetApp Sales Brings Formidable Expertise in Enterprise Infrastructure, Cloud and Security to Nasuni's Rapid Growth

BOSTON , Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni Corporation , a leading provider of cloud file storage , today announced the appointment of Thomas Stanley to its Board of Directors. A 30-year tech industry veteran, Thomas brings to the Board proven strategic insight for driving sales and revenue while Nasuni capitalizes on record demand for its cloud file storage platform.

Thomas is Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) for cybersecurity leader Tanium, where he oversees revenue operations including worldwide and partner sales, marketing, alliances, customer success and sales operations. Previously, he was NetApp's SVP and general manager, across North America, South America and the U.S. public sector. During his 13 years with NetApp, Thomas helped shape the company's business and go-to-market strategy along with scaling the company's revenues from $2 billion to $6 billion. He has also been recognized as an influential Channel Chief by CRN and held executive posts at SGI and IBM.

"I am excited to join Nasuni's Board of Directors at this unique point in the company's journey," said Thomas. "I've been watching Nasuni for a while, and what they have accomplished is extraordinary, especially being able to transform traditional file storage systems to a new cloud service model. The company is enabling greater agility, security and cost efficiency, which is critical for competing. I look forward to helping them sustain and build upon their ongoing success."

"We are thrilled to add Thomas to our Board of Directors as he brings extensive expertise and a long track record of success in areas that are highly relevant to our business," said Paul Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer of Nasuni. "He will play a key role in helping guide Nasuni in the next phase of our growth as we continue to disrupt the file storage and data management market with a cloud approach."

Thomas joins Nasuni's Board as the company continues to bring new and innovative file storage capabilities to market. Most recently, Nasuni announced a Rapid Ransomware Recovery offering, which provides customers with a simple way to backup and recover their file data. It allows customers to recover files rapidly following a disaster, like a ransomware attack, enabling organizations to restore more than a million files in less than a minute.

Trusted by many of the largest companies, Nasuni enables enterprises to modernize file storage infrastructure with a cloud-based approach, seamlessly navigating their entire journey from NAS (network attached storage) consolidation to better workforce productivity. Nasuni's growth reflects its customers' needs to simplify how critical file data is stored, protected and recovered, while empowering users to share and collaborate on files across multiple sites and geographies with maximum performance and reliability.

About Nasuni

Nasuni provides modern, cloud file storage, powered by the leading cloud-native global file system. Nasuni is a cloud replacement for traditional network attached storage (NAS) and file server silos. Nasuni consolidates file data, with instantly expandable cloud storage at half the cost. Eliminating the need and complexity for legacy backup and disaster recovery infrastructure, Nasuni dramatically simplifies IT administration. Workers from leading global companies rely on Nasuni to easily access and share files globally from the office, home or on the road. Sectors served by Nasuni include manufacturing, construction, creative services, technology, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, oil and gas, financial services, and public sector agencies. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is based in Boston, Massachusetts, delivering services in over 70 countries around the globe. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com .

About Tanium

Tanium is the platform that the most demanding and complex organizations trust to gain visibility and control across all endpoints in on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments. Tanium addresses today's increasing IT challenges with high-fidelity endpoint data — giving IT operations, security, and risk teams confidence to quickly manage, secure, and protect their networks at scale. Nearly half of the Fortune 100, top retailers and financial institutions, and multiple branches of the U.S. Armed Forces trust Tanium to help see and control see and control every endpoint, everywhere. That's the power of certainty. Tanium has been named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list of "Top 100 Private Companies in Cloud Computing" for six consecutive years and ranks on FORTUNE's list of the "Best Large Workplaces in Technology 2021." Visit www.tanium.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .





