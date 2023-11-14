Nasuni Announces Partnership with Cegal to Enable Digital Transformations in the Energy Industry

Energy Organizations Increasingly Rely on Nasuni for Accelerating Cloud Transformations, Modernizing File Data Architectures and Enhanced Cyber Resiliency

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading hybrid cloud storage solution, today announced a strategic partnership with Cegal, a global leader of digital solutions for the energy industry. Together, Nasuni and Cegal are helping organizations to accelerate their cloud transformations by providing the technology infrastructure and expertise needed to manage and protect data at scale, from any location. Nasuni has also announced strong momentum in the industry with a 235% increase in data managed for enterprise energy customers year over year.

Organizations including Fugro, Geoactive, Ithaca Energy, and ENGIE are replacing legacy file storage and enhancing data protection with the Nasuni File Data Platform to store, rapidly access, and protect files across remote locations.

Nasuni's key partnership with Cegal is further driving its momentum in the energy sector. Cegal has global expertise in the market and an established track record of helping organizations with challenging IT transformations. Together, Nasuni and Cegal are enabling global operators, like Petronas, Neptune Energy, and BW Energy, to transition to a cloud-based data platform delivering strategic benefits specific to the energy industry:

Fast file access from anywhere: Proven, rapid access to data globally reduces seismic interpretation times, diminishing disruption caused by sharing files across limited networks and enabling resources to reside anywhere in the world.

Proven, rapid access to data globally reduces seismic interpretation times, diminishing disruption caused by sharing files across limited networks and enabling resources to reside anywhere in the world. Complete cyber resiliency: Industry-first ransomware detection at the edge, mitigating attacks and enabling instant recovery of data even at petabyte scale, delivering business continuity when ransomware hits.

Industry-first ransomware detection at the edge, mitigating attacks and enabling instant recovery of data even at petabyte scale, delivering business continuity when ransomware hits. Facilitating hybrid-cloud infrastructure: Providing the ability to share workloads and ensuring data portability between cloud and SaaS platforms (such as OSDU), for increased flexibility and cost savings.

With a distributed workforce in offices, facilities, and remote sites across the globe, fast and reliable file access is essential to the energy sector, as increasingly complex cloud transformations and record-high cyberattacks on infrastructure put further strain on the industry.

"We are delighted with the exponential growth we have seen in Nasuni's energy business. We are seeing again and again that Nasuni's architectural differentiators enable energy customers to achieve their strategic outcomes in a way that other technologies cannot," said David Grant, President at Nasuni. "Energy companies need proven enterprise platforms that they can trust to deliver the scale and flexibility their huge energy data sets demand. Cegal is a key partner for us in this space; the Nasuni File Data Platform fits seamlessly into Cegal's existing portfolio, extending our global reach and enabling us to continue our exponential growth."

"Combining Cegal's global reach and expertise in the energy sector with the Nasuni File Data Platform enables our customers to supercharge cloud transformations with cost-effective, high-performance and flexible services. Nasuni embodies what we look for in a partner: They are focused, skilled and actively engaged and leverage our market-specific knowledge in our joint go-to-market activities," said Kersti Ekeland Bjurstrøm, Chief Product Officer at Cegal.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a leading hybrid cloud storage solution that powers business growth with effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast edge performance using a unique cloud-native architecture. The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers operational excellence by consolidating NAS and backup, eliminating data silos, and making management easy and flexible without changes to apps or workflows. Its built-in security offers proactive defense and rapid recovery, lowering organizations' risk from the detrimental effects of ransomware attacks and other disasters. Synchronized access to file data everywhere ensures user productivity by supporting remote and hybrid work. By leveraging object storage, data is consolidated and optimized for content intelligence tools and AI workflows.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, including leaders in manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters are located in Boston, Massachusetts, USA and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

About Cegal

Cegal is a global technology company, specialized in the energy sector, that transforms complex IT into digital success stories. By delivering modern industrial software, world-class consulting services, and mission-critical cloud solutions, we shape the digital future. With 900 employees in nine countries, we are growing to become a leading global technology company for the energy industry, and a contributor to the green shift. Learn more about Cegal at www.cegal.com.

