Nasal Polyps Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 5,088.90 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global nasal polyps treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,992.21 Million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market:

Key trends in market include increasing product launches, increasing prevalence of sinusitis, regulatory approvals for new drugs, increasing drug trails etc.

Market players are engaged in Drug Trials for testing new drugs for the treatment of nasal polyps, which is expected to drive growth of the global nasal polyps treatment market. For instance, on September 5, 2021, Amgen, a biopharmaceutical company, had announced the completion of Phase III trials for Tezepelumab. Phase 3 trails data showed that tezepelumab reduced exacerbations and improved lung function and nasal symptoms in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma and comorbid nasal polyps. The examination showed that tezepelumab's had ability to reduce the symptoms of nasal polyps, reduce exacerbations and improve lung function in comorbid population who are typically more prone to asthma attacks.

Large of people getting diagnose for inusitis is expected to drive growth of the global nasal polyps treatment market, over the forecast period. For instance, according to Sinus & Allergy Wellness Center of North Scottsdale, as of 2020-2019 – Sinusitis Facts and Data, about 30 million adults get impacted by sinusitis annually in the U.S. and about 11.6% of adults get diagnosed for sinusitis. Increasing diagnosis for sinusitis would rise the treatment demand through which it is expected to drive growth of the global nasal polyps treatment market.

Market Players are getting approval for new drugs from regulatory bodies, which is expected to drive growth of the global nasal polyps treatment market, over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2017, AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company got approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its drug Fasenra (benralizumab). The people above age 12 suffering from severe asthma, fasenra is an additional preservation treatment for them. Nasal polyps develop from long-term inflammation and swelling in sinuses. People with respiratory diseases, such as asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis, have a larger chance of having nasal polyps. Nasal Polyps are related to disorders such as asthma. Increasing regulatory approvals for new drugs is expected to give opportunity for growth of the nasal polyps treatment market.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing population affected with chronic rhinosinusitis disorder is expected to drive growth of the global nasal polyps treatment market, over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published in July 2020, by National Center for Biotechnology Information, in Europe, China and in U.S.about 10.9% , 13% and 12.3% people are affected with chronic rhinosinusitis, respectively. Nasal polyps are inflammatory extensions of paranasal sinus mucosa produced by long-lasting mucosal swelling and are present in 20% of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global nasal polyps treatment market over the forecast period, owing to getting approvals by federal agency for the reimbursement of money used for treatment of nasal polyps. For instance in June 2020, Intersect ENT, a medical device company, got approved by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to SINUVA Sinus Implant for reimbursement, with New C–Code. New C Code for SINUVA will make simpler the reimbursement process for ENT physicians and their practices, as well as provide Medicare patients easier access to this novel drug eluting sinus implant

Key players operating in the global nasal polyps treatment market include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis International Ag, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intersect Ent, Dohme Corp, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi S.A., Norton Waterford Ltd, Astrazeneca Plc, Taro Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and OptiNose Inc.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market, By Drug Class:

Corticosteroids

Nasal corticosteroids

Fluticasone

Budesonide

Mometasone

Triamcinolone

Others - Beclomethasone, Ciclesonide, etc.

Oral/Injectable Corticosteroids

Prednisone

Combination

Antibiotics



Antihistamines



Interleukin Inhibitors

Dupilumab

Others (IL 10, IL 25 etc.)



Monoclonal Antibodies

Mepolizumab

Omalizumab

Others

Others (Aspirin, anticholinergic agent and etc.)

Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Nasal

Oral

Parenteral

Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Nasal Polyps Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

