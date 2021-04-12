Murad launches first-ever Wellness Board during Stress Awareness Month

LONDON, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading prestige clinical skincare brand, Murad, announces the creation of its first-ever Wellness Board. The new initiative for 2021 will see science and wellness experts help communicate the brand's unique approach to total skin health and science-backed wellness by creating engaging social media content, hosting live events and social media takeovers and guest editing brand blog posts.

The Murad Wellness Board comprises: Dr. Hazel Wallace, medical doctor, registered nutritionist and founder of The Food Medic; Adrienne Herbert, wellness and fitness expert and motivational speaker; and Megan Rose Lane, a mindset and empowerment mentor.

Wellness Board members Adrienne and Megan will share their first pieces of social media content and host their first events in support of April's Stress Awareness month. The aim to help consumers understand the connection between stress, wellness, and science while enhancing Dr. Murad's commitment to conquering the global health epidemic of stress.

Dr. Murad's impact on healthy living reaches far beyond his award-winning skincare range.

He says: "Skin is the window to wellness and my four-pillar approach to skin health and wellness can help anyone live a happier, healthier life. Through the creation of the Murad Wellness Board, we're providing access to experts in their field to inspire their audiences to live well."

Each Murad Wellness Board member will support one or more of Dr. Murad's four key pillars to total skin health.

Dr Murad's Four Pillars to Total Skin Health



Nourish Your Skin

"Skin is beautiful when it's healthy at the cellular level, so we create topical treatments with powerful hydrating ingredients that support the skin's barrier function."

Eat Your Water

"Not just drinking water, but by eating water-rich fruits and vegetables, nutrients are better absorbed for skin health."

Be Kind To Your Mind

"By caring for your emotional self, you can reduce the cellular impact of stress, which can lead to signs of unhealthy skin."

Awaken Your Body

"By exercising, you'll help promote circulation and increased blood flow carries oxygen to your cells. Remember, skin is the largest organ in the body."

The Murad Wellness Board members:

Dr. Hazel Wallace aka @thefoodmedic

About: Dr Hazel Wallace, founder of The Food Medic, is an NHS medical doctor, registered nutritionist (ANutR), and best-selling author. She started 'The Food Medic' blog in 2012, as a medical student, in a bid to bridge the gap between conventional medical advice and the latest thoughts and developments in nutrition and other areas of lifestyle. The blog has now extended to various other platforms and publications including social media, two books, The Food Medic and The Food Medic for life, and a podcast where she interviews leading experts on how we can live healthier lives.

Murad Connection: Dr Wallace's expertise and nutritional content speaks directly to Dr Murad's 'Eat Your Water' pillar while her passion for using exercise as medicine and being a qualified personal trainer also supports the 'Awaken Your Body' pillar.

Adrienne Herbert aka @adrienne_ldn

About: Adrienne is a leading fitness and wellness professional, international TEDx speaker, podcast host, author, and marathon runner. Adrienne is the epitome of the modern digital entrepreneur, and she is also Director of Innovation and Performance at the UK's leading fitness app Fiit.

Adrienne is best known for her weekly podcast 'Power Hour' that has over 1.4 million downloads and is rated 5* on iTunes. She has just released her first book by the same title, which was published in December 2020 by Penguin Random House.

Murad Connection: Adrienne knows the reality of juggling parenting, working, fitness training and living. While on her mission to help people reach their goals she is perfectly placed to support Dr Murad's 'Awaken Your Body' pillar.

Megan Rose Lane aka @megan_rose_lane

About: Megan is a mother, Empowerment & Mindset mentor who is not afraid to show the real and unedited side of social media. Her loyal following stems from her raw honesty, whether that is regarding body confidence, motherhood, or mental health and her personal experience of suffering with anxiety.

Murad Connection: As co-founder of 'She Grows', a transforming selection of workshops and events aimed at empowering women to live the life of their dreams, and also host of 'Word, The Podcast', where she discusses topics such as judgement and anxiety, Megan is a natural choice to support Dr. Murad's 'Be Kind To Your Mind' pillar.

Murad is the dermatologist-developed brand that approaches skin di­fferently. Inspired by Dr. Murad's lifelong commitment to science-backed wellness, Murad creates clinically proven, cruelty-free skincare products not only for healthier skin, but for happier lives. Because we believe skincare is healthcare. Available at www.murad.co.uk.

