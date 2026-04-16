MUFG expands strategic business relationship with Finastra to power U.S. ACH payments

Bank selects Global PAYplus to extend modern, unified payments architecture across the U.S., building on existing modernization in Japan and Europe

LONDON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced that MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group), Japan's largest bank, has selected Global PAYplus to support ACH services in the United States.

This marks a significant expansion of the long-standing partnership between MUFG and Finastra, extending a modern, unified payments architecture across three major regions. The move builds on MUFG's successful transformation of its payments' architecture in Japan and Europe and reinforces its commitment to scalable, future-ready payments.

MUFG Americas CIO Alla Whitston said, "In 2021, we began our ISO 20022 journey with a bold decision to replace the core payment engine with a completely new one. After careful evaluation, we selected Finastra as our partner to first modernize our payment capabilities and following its successful completion decided to migrate our legacy ACH platform, benefiting from their global payments' expertise and modern technology stack. Global PAYplus offers highly configurable capabilities to modernize our payments systems more broadly too, driving ISO 20022 compliance, and providing the flexibility to launch new services."

The U.S. deployment represents the latest milestone in a multi-year modernization program designed to simplify MUFG's payments landscape and improve performance at scale. By standardizing on a modern platform, MUFG is achieving greater efficiency across domestic and cross-border payments, with Straight Through Processing rates now exceeding 95% across its global operations.

"MUFG's continued investment is a strong signal of where banking is headed – toward modern, unified, and highly adaptable payments infrastructure," said Barry Rodrigues, EVP, Payments at Finastra. "We're proud to partner with them on this journey, helping deliver the resilience, speed and flexibility that banks need today, while building a foundation that can evolve with future demands."

By selecting Finastra as its long-term payments partner, MUFG is consolidating ACH and cross-border payment processing onto a single, cloud-native, configurable, and modular, ISO 20022-native payments platform. This unified approach simplifies operations, reduces complexity, and positions the bank to respond more quickly to evolving customer expectations and regulatory change.

Global PAYplus delivers the scale, resilience, and configurability required to support MUFG's global footprint. With the ability to handle growing digital payment volumes and adapt to local market needs, the platform provides a future-ready foundation for continued innovation and expansion.

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

About MUFG and MUFG Americas

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,000 locations in more than 40 countries. The Group has about 150,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexible response to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

MUFG's Americas operations, including its offices in the U.S., Latin America, and Canada, are primarily organized under MUFG Bank, Ltd. and subsidiaries, and are focused on Global Corporate and Investment Banking, Japanese Corporate Banking, and Global Markets. MUFG is one of the largest internationally-headquartered financial institutions in the Americas. For locations, banking capabilities and services, career opportunities, and more, visit www.mufgamericas.com.

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