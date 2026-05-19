NORD/LB Deepens Partnership with Finastra, Adds New Solutions to Grow its Lending Business

The bank's selection of Loan IQ Nexus and Loan Portal will make its corporate and syndicated lending processes faster and simpler while enhancing the customer experience

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NORD/LB) is strengthening its digital lending infrastructure, expanding its long-standing partnership with Finastra to future-proof integrations across its ecosystem. Combined with its established use of Loan IQ, NORD/LB will add Finastra's Nexus integration layer and the Loan Portal to its tech stack, marking a further step towards smoother, faster, and more user-friendly corporate and syndicated lending services. The move will reduce costs, simplify upgrades, and enhance the overall customer experience.

Loan IQ Nexus works behind the scenes as a digital bridge, linking together NORD/LB's different systems. Instead of staff needing to manually re-enter information into multiple places, Nexus carries data automatically where it needs to go. This cuts down on paperwork for employees and keeps processes running quickly and accurately.

Loan Portal will act like a personal, secure online hub. Corporate clients can apply for loans, upload documents, and track progress in one place. By reducing the need to chase updates by phone or through physical paperwork, the process is simpler and managed digitally.

"Our work with Finastra has always been about making things better for our clients and our teams," said Philip Brand, who is responsible for lending applications at NORD/LB. "Loan IQ has been an important staple for our lending business, and now with Nexus and Loan Portal, we will reduce barriers, making lending easier for everyone. This expanded partnership with Finastra is about helping our people work smarter so our customers can get decisions and answers more quickly."

Andrew Bateman, EVP Lending at Finastra, said, "This expanded partnership with Nord/LB is core to our strategic principals of enabling customer success and innovation. As the lending market evolves at pace, our role is to make sure banks like NORD/LB can innovate and deliver best-in-class experiences to their customers. Together, we're putting speed, transparency, and flexibility front and center for both the bank's teams and for its customers."

NORD/LB is currently planning the implementation of the solutions with timing for go‑live anticipated in the coming 2 years. The renewed and expanded collaboration helps ensure NORD/LB can continue to offer reliable, quick, and innovative lending solutions, helping clients from its specialty areas including renewable energy, commercial real estate, and specialized finance.

finastra.com

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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