Finastra and Nammu21 Team Up to Cut Loan Onboarding Time

Partnership brings AI-powered document intelligence to Loan IQ, turning credit agreements into structured, digital data

ATLANTA, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra and Nammu21 are partnering to solve a long-standing industry challenge in lending- turning complex credit agreements into usable data without the need for manual processing. By bringing the two technologies together, agents and lenders can book loans more quickly and efficiently.

With this partnership, Nammu21's document intelligence technology becomes the latest fintech to integrate directly with Finastra's Loan IQ Nexus Build API, automating the processing of complex credit documents. The system transforms credit agreements and populates Loan IQ with structured, digital data. This eliminates the manual interpretation and data entry that has traditionally slowed deal onboarding and introduced operational risk.

For agents and lenders, this means higher accuracy and faster deal onboarding, enabling teams to focus on lending decisions and strategy instead of data entry. The solution enhances data quality and consistency across the loan lifecycle, while enabling more scalable operations. For borrowers, this means faster processing times, greater transparency, and more efficient deal execution.

"With this partnership, we're removing the friction in lending that shouldn't exist in the first place," said Someera Khokhar, CEO of Nammu21. "Credit agreements sit at the center of loan markets, yet too much operational value remains trapped in unstructured text. Nammu21's NEL Protocol converts credit agreement provisions into structured, digital, and fully auditable data with clear lineage from source provision to output. Integrated with Finastra's Loan IQ, the partnership modernizes loan operations and delivers greater efficiency, transparency, and control across the current market workflows – while laying the foundation for moving credit markets on chain."

Robert Downs, Loan IQ Product Head at Finastra, added, "The market has been asking for greater automation in credit document processing and deal booking for years. This partnership delivers on that need by combining Nammu21's document intelligence with our Loan IQ platform. The result is a solution that transforms data integrity and gives agents and lenders an automation tool that seamlessly integrates with how they already work. It's simply about making their operations smoother."

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

About Nammu21

Nammu21 is the infrastructure layer for the credit markets. Its proprietary NEL Protocol transforms credit agreements and lifecycle documents into A3 Assets — Authoritative, Abstracted, and Activated — structured digital instruments engineered at the intersection of deterministic data, AI, and distributed ledger technology. Built for the institutions that run the world's largest loan books, Nammu21 operationalizes today's workflows and unlocks entirely new monetizable data layers — programmable, portable, smart contract-enabled, and bridging on-chain and off-chain markets. Nammu21 powers the next generation of credit infrastructure, with deployments across leading global banks and asset managers.

Visit www.nammu21.com or follow Nammu21 on LinkedIn for more information.

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