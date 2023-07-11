BANGALORE, India and NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moxa and Saudi Aramco Technologies Company have signed a worldwide commercialization agreement to further develop and commercialize the Intelligent Integrated Node (IIN) technology.

Moxa Inc. and Saudi Aramco Technologies Company Sign Worldwide Commercialization Agreement for Intelligent Integrated Node Solution (PRNewsfoto/Moxa Inc.)

The IIN technology, collaboratively developed by Aramco and Moxa, replaces numerous devices from multiple vendors, and offers instrumentation control, monitoring, and edge computing capabilities, all in a single fault tolerant device. The integrated node demonstrates increased computing speed, reduced CAPEX and OPEX and improved operational efficiency and safety in asset intensive operational facilities. The technology has garnered several accolades, including the 2018 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for Inventors and the 2020 International Society of Automation (ISA) Excellence-in-Innovation Award.

"We are grateful to Saudi Aramco Technologies Company for choosing Moxa to commercialize the Intelligent Integrated Node technology. The licensed solution offers greater control and improved efficiency by providing more capacity for capturing and analyzing data from multiple instruments. We are excited about the applications, not only in the Oil & Gas sector but also in other verticals such as Power & Utilities, Renewables, Water and the Transportation sector," said Michael Lin, President, Moxa Inc.

"The unique selling point of this technology is the replacement of up to five different devices with a single reliable and powerful computing automation device. In an asset intensive operational facility, this directly translates to lower costs, higher flexibility, agility, operational efficiency and, most importantly, improved operational safety. The technology dovetails into Aramco's digital transformation strategy. Moxa is a market leader in industrial networking, computing and connectivity solutions. We are very pleased to have partnered with Moxa for commercializing this technology worldwide in all technology sectors," said Motaz Al Mashouk, Aramco's Senior Vice President of Engineering Services.

Abdullah S. Dhuwaihi, CEO (A), Saudi Aramco Technologies Company, commented, "We are delighted to have established this important collaboration with Moxa. This license agreement intends to build on the collaborative work done so far on the development of this technology. We look forward to successful commercialization of this technology."

