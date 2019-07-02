Moving Memoirs at the Forefront of LibraryBub Selection for July

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was founded in 2015 and is the industry's first service dedicated to connecting indie and small-press authors with an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the USA Today and Wall Street Journal bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, working with all major libraries, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The July list of remarkable books by independent authors appears below. The featured publications have received critical acclaim and are already proving popular with readers. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The very best of the selected books have achieved awards within the independent publishing sector. These books hold enormous potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. The poet Ted Hughes wrote of how

"Even the most unfitting child

who's chanced upon the library's worth

sits with the genius of the Earth

and turns the key to the whole world."

Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is July's selection by category:

FICTION:

Literature & Fiction

The Third Half of Our Lives: two old guys not selling anything by Jon Foyt ISBN: 978-1950562053

Romance

Babies at Coconuts (Book Three of the Coconuts series) by Beth Carter ISBN: 978-1682919194

Destiny Awaits by Jaidis Shaw ISBN: 978-1500769048

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Crossroads and the Himalayan Crystals (Book One of the Crossroads series) by C. Toni Graham ISBN: 978-1452558271

Crossroads and the Dominion of Four (Book Two of the Crossroads series) by C. Toni Graham ISBN: 978-1504391610

The Return of the Ancient Ones (Book Two of the Chronicles of Illúmaril series) by Gary Caplan ISBN: 978-1949723236

Children's

God Is My Superhero by A.K. Kronicles ISBN: 978-1641916981

NON-FICTION:

Arts & Photography

The Artist's Journey: bold strokes to spark creativity by Nancy Hillis ISBN: 978-0999750414

Biographies & Memoirs

Goodbye to Italia by Marisa Parker ISBN: 978-1925680966

I Know My Way: a memoir by Theresa Marafito with Linda Odubayo Thompson ISBN: 978-1732209619

Out of the Bronx: a memoir by Irene Sardanis ISBN: 978-1631525391

Topography: a visual memoir by Allegra S. Harrington ISBN: 978-1641849609

The Undertaker: a memoir of the first woman funeral director in the core of Brooklyn by Laura Del Gaudio ISBN: 978-1950584116

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Double Happiness Multiplied: what you need to know about having twins, triplets and quads by Sally Barker ISBN: 978-1948604093

Health & Fitness

One Solution to Many Diseases by Pratap C. Singhal ISBN: 978-0989141734

Strokes from the Master's Brush: walking through the stages of a stroke by Bill Smallman ISBN: 978-1546731986

History

The Perfect 36: Tennessee Delivers Woman Suffrage by Carol Lynn Yellin and Janann Sherman ISBN: 978-0974245652

Religion & Spirituality

Inviting Muslims to Christ: a clear path to salvation by Randall Ireland ISBN: 978-0692816486

Science

Vaccines on Trial: truths and consequences (Book Three of the On Trial series) by Pierre St Clair ISBN: 978-1981379361

Self-Help

The Power of Thanksgiving: a blueprint for contentment, fulfillment, and well-being through gratitude by Joyce Addo-Atuah ISBN: 978-0960007516

StoryJacking: change your inner dialogue, transform your life by Lyssa Danehy deHart ISBN: 978-1944335328

"After LibraryBub's mailing, over a thousand librarians clicked through to my book," says LibraryBub author Rosemary A. Johns. "I'm a British fantasy author and so have no way to connect to American libraries. Alinka's service was exactly what I needed. I spent my teenage years avidly borrowing books from libraries or curled up in the corner of one; being able to share my books in libraries (as well as bookstores and online) is something I'm passionate about. This service made that possible in a big way."

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

Media Contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@authorremake.com

SOURCE LibraryBub