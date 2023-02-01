Move to Earn Fitness Apps Market is expected to display a steady growth of 18.3% due to the rise in adoption of smartphones| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights, the Move to Earn Fitness Apps Market was valued at more than USD 380.6 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 18.3% from 2022-2028. The analysis has been segmented into Platform (iOS, Android, and Others); Device (Smartphones, Tablets, and Wearable Device); and Region/Country.

Click here to view the Report Description & TOC

https://univdatos.com/report/move-to-earn-fitness-apps-market/

The move to earn fitness apps market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the move to earn fitness apps market. The move to earn fitness apps market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the move to earn fitness apps market at the global and regional levels.

Request for Sample Pages

https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=32618

Market Overview

Move to earn fitness apps is an ideal combination of GameFi and Fitness Apps that incentivizes a more healthy, active lifestyle with token rewards. In this, participants join a program organized by an M2E platform or sync personal fitness trackers with any participating app. The surge in the working population with busy lifestyle and therefore less time to pay attention to health and fitness, and the associated increase in the incidence of stress, anxiety, and depression are expected to drive the move to earn fitness apps market during the forecast period.

Factors such as a surge in the incidence of lifestyle disorders, rising expenditure on fitness activities, and the increase in funding by the government are some of the prominent factors that are positively influencing the market growth globally.

Some of the major players operating in the market include Fit mint, Evidation, Healthy Wage, Sweat coin, Diet Bet, Map My Fitness, Vitality, Charity Miles, Higi, and Win

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The move to earn fitness apps market has grown significantly owing to increasing awareness regarding healthy lifestyle and due to shutting of gyms and other fitness centers.

The global move to earn fitness apps market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on the platform, the market is segmented into iOS, Android, and others. The iOS segment held the maximum share in the market. The huge adoption of iOS devices is propelling market growth during the forecast period. For instance, active Apple device users increased from 1.4 billion in the first fiscal quarter of 2019 to 1.5 billion in the first fiscal quarter of 2020, according to Apple, Inc. The fitness apps designed for iOS devices can provide fitness coaching, activity tracking, streaming workout classes, inspiration & motivational videos for workouts, guided meditations, stretching, and others. Some of the major fitness apps designed for the iOS platform for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch include Centr, 7 Minute Workout, MyFitnessPal, Sworkit, Freeletics, Keelo, JEFIT, Strava, and PEAR.

On the basis of devices, the market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. Wearable devices is anticipated to grow with high CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of wearable devices for maintaining fitness and a healthy lifestyle. According to Pew Research Center, 2019, approximately 21% of individuals in the U.S. use a wearable device. The adoption of wearable devices, similar to most digital technologies, varies according to socioeconomic factors such as income, education, and occupation. The same study showed that 31% of individuals from the household income group of USD 75,000 or above per year use wearable fitness devices, which significantly drops down to 12% of users from the household income group of USD 30,000 or less per year. High adoption of wearable devices by people in the U.S. is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Have a Look at the Chapters https://univdatos.com/report/move-to-earn-fitness-apps-market/

Move to Earn Fitness Apps Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and the Rest of North America )

( , , and the Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Spain , Italy , France , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

North America is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors such as

The major players targeting the market include

Fit mint

Evidation

Healthy Wage

Sweat coin

Diet Bet

Map My Fitness

Vitality

Charity Miles

Higi

Win walk

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Move to Earn Fitness Apps market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the move to earn fitness apps market?

Which factors are influencing the move to earn fitness apps market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the move to earn fitness apps market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the move to earn fitness apps market?

What are the demanding global regions of the move to earn fitness apps market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature and geography. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

About UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI)

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Move to Earn Fitness Apps Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2028 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of over 18.3% Market size 2020 USD 380.6 million Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Move to Earn Fitness Apps Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, and India Companies profiled Fit mint, Evidation, Healthy Wage, Sweat coin, Diet Bet, Map My Fitness, Vitality, Charity Miles, Higi, and Win walk Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Platform; By Device; By Region/Country

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: Ankita.gupta@univdatos.com

Website: https://univdatos.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225049/UnivDatos_Logo.jpg

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.