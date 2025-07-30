Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2025

Highlights

  1. On May 22, 2025, the Company won the bidding process for MSVia;
  2. On May 29, 2025, ViaMobilidade – Lines 8 and 9 signed the Amendment for the implementation of the ETCS (European Train Control System);
  3. On June 28, 2025, PRVias started collection at five toll plazas;
  4. On July 04, 2025, the Amendment at SPVias was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 73 days;
  5. Comparable traffic1 grew by 3.4% on Toll Roads, 0.5% on Rails, and 10.0% on Airports;

1. Excludes the effects of ViaOeste, Rota Sorocabana, and PRVias on Toll Roads, and Barcas on Rails.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(R$ Million)

2Q24

2Q25

Var. %

1H24

1H25

Var. %

Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹

3,488

3,563

2.2 %

6,966

7,291

4.7 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹

2,009

2,094

4.2 %

4,075

4,450

9.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

1,498

1,535

2.5 %

3,032

3,242

6.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Rails

513

579

12.8 %

990

1,163

17.5 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Airports

244

294

20.5 %

519

597

15.2 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Others

(246)

(313)

27.4 %

(466)

(553)

18.7 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

57.6 %

58.8 %

1.2 p.p.

58.5 %

61.0 %

2.5 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income¹

411

398

-3.2 %

859

937

9.1 %

Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)

3.1

3.7

0.6 p.p.

3.1

3.7

0.6 p.p.

Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)

294.5

252.8

-14.2 %

595.6

556.9

-6.5 %

Rails - Passengers Transported (million)

191.2

188.9

-1.2 %

367.0

369.7

0.7 %

Airports - Boarded Passengers (million) 3

9.5

10.4

10.0 %

19.1

20.7

8.5 %

CAPEX4

1,628

1,779

9.3 %

2,880

3,137

8.9 %
  1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).
  2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
  3. As of 1Q25, all operational data for the airport business contained in this Release will be presented as total passengers versus boarded passengers (which only considers passengers that generate revenue).
  4. Includes works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
July 30, 2025
03:30 p.m. São Paulo / 2:30 p.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eMVByW9xRG-doPLisdA16w

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy:     (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br
Cauê Cunha:      (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br
Caique Moraes:  (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br

