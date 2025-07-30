Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2025
30 Jul, 2025, 00:33 GMT
SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- On May 22, 2025, the Company won the bidding process for MSVia;
- On May 29, 2025, ViaMobilidade – Lines 8 and 9 signed the Amendment for the implementation of the ETCS (European Train Control System);
- On June 28, 2025, PRVias started collection at five toll plazas;
- On July 04, 2025, the Amendment at SPVias was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 73 days;
- Comparable traffic1 grew by 3.4% on Toll Roads, 0.5% on Rails, and 10.0% on Airports;
1. Excludes the effects of ViaOeste, Rota Sorocabana, and PRVias on Toll Roads, and Barcas on Rails.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
2Q24
|
2Q25
|
Var. %
|
1H24
|
1H25
|
Var. %
|
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹
|
3,488
|
3,563
|
2.2 %
|
6,966
|
7,291
|
4.7 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
2,009
|
2,094
|
4.2 %
|
4,075
|
4,450
|
9.2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
|
1,498
|
1,535
|
2.5 %
|
3,032
|
3,242
|
6.9 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Rails
|
513
|
579
|
12.8 %
|
990
|
1,163
|
17.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
|
244
|
294
|
20.5 %
|
519
|
597
|
15.2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
|
(246)
|
(313)
|
27.4 %
|
(466)
|
(553)
|
18.7 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
|
57.6 %
|
58.8 %
|
1.2 p.p.
|
58.5 %
|
61.0 %
|
2.5 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income¹
|
411
|
398
|
-3.2 %
|
859
|
937
|
9.1 %
|
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
|
3.1
|
3.7
|
0.6 p.p.
|
3.1
|
3.7
|
0.6 p.p.
|
Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)
|
294.5
|
252.8
|
-14.2 %
|
595.6
|
556.9
|
-6.5 %
|
Rails - Passengers Transported (million)
|
191.2
|
188.9
|
-1.2 %
|
367.0
|
369.7
|
0.7 %
|
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million) 3
|
9.5
|
10.4
|
10.0 %
|
19.1
|
20.7
|
8.5 %
|
CAPEX4
|
1,628
|
1,779
|
9.3 %
|
2,880
|
3,137
|
8.9 %
- Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).
- The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
- As of 1Q25, all operational data for the airport business contained in this Release will be presented as total passengers versus boarded passengers (which only considers passengers that generate revenue).
- Includes works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
July 30, 2025
03:30 p.m. São Paulo / 2:30 p.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eMVByW9xRG-doPLisdA16w
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br
