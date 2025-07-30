Motiva S.A. - Results for the 2nd quarter of 2025

SÃO PAULO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

On May 22, 2025 , the Company won the bidding process for MSVia; On May 29 , 2025, ViaMobilidade – Lines 8 and 9 signed the Amendment for the implementation of the ETCS (European Train Control System); On June 28 , 2025, PRVias started collection at five toll plazas; On July 04, 2025 , the Amendment at SPVias was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 73 days; Comparable traffic1 grew by 3.4% on Toll Roads, 0.5% on Rails, and 10.0% on Airports;

1. Excludes the effects of ViaOeste, Rota Sorocabana, and PRVias on Toll Roads, and Barcas on Rails.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(R$ Million) 2Q24 2Q25 Var. % 1H24 1H25 Var. % Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹ 3,488 3,563 2.2 % 6,966 7,291 4.7 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹ 2,009 2,094 4.2 % 4,075 4,450 9.2 % Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads 1,498 1,535 2.5 % 3,032 3,242 6.9 % Adjusted EBITDA - Rails 513 579 12.8 % 990 1,163 17.5 % Adjusted EBITDA - Airports 244 294 20.5 % 519 597 15.2 % Adjusted EBITDA - Others (246) (313) 27.4 % (466) (553) 18.7 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 57.6 % 58.8 % 1.2 p.p. 58.5 % 61.0 % 2.5 p.p. Adjusted Net Income¹ 411 398 -3.2 % 859 937 9.1 % Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x) 3.1 3.7 0.6 p.p. 3.1 3.7 0.6 p.p. Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million) 294.5 252.8 -14.2 % 595.6 556.9 -6.5 % Rails - Passengers Transported (million) 191.2 188.9 -1.2 % 367.0 369.7 0.7 % Airports - Boarded Passengers (million) 3 9.5 10.4 10.0 % 19.1 20.7 8.5 % CAPEX4 1,628 1,779 9.3 % 2,880 3,137 8.9 %

Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26). The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue. As of 1Q25, all operational data for the airport business contained in this Release will be presented as total passengers versus boarded passengers (which only considers passengers that generate revenue). Includes works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:

July 30, 2025

03:30 p.m. São Paulo / 2:30 p.m. New York

Videoconference link:

https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eMVByW9xRG-doPLisdA16w

