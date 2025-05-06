Motiva S.A. - Results for the 1st quarter of 2025
05 May, 2025, 23:51 GMT
SÃO PAULO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- The Rota Sorocabana concession agreement was signed on February 7, 2025, for a 30-year term, and its purpose is to exploit several state toll roads in São Paulo, totaling 460 kilometers, linking the city of São Paulo with the countryside region via the city of Sorocaba. The operation began on March 30, 2025.
- On February 11, 2025, the Company communicated the termination of the Barcas concession agreement, due to the end of its operating contract.
- On March 29, 2025, the Company also communicated the termination of the ViaOeste concession agreement, due to the end of its maturity.
- The PRVias (Lot 3) concession agreement was signed on April 14, 2025, for a 30-year term, and its purpose is to exploit five federal toll roads, totaling 569 kilometers, linking the cities of Maringá and Londrina to the city of Ponta Grossa.
- On April 23, 2025, the Company approved the change of its corporate name to Motiva Infraestrutura de Mobilidade S.A.
- Adjusted EBITDA grew by 14.0%, with a 3.8 p.p. expansion in EBITDA margin.
- As of April 6, 2025, the Company will pay approximately R$320 million in dividends, approved at the 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
|
1Q24
|
1Q25
|
Var. %
|
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹
|
3,479
|
3,728
|
7.2 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
2,066
|
2,356
|
14.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
|
1,535
|
1,707
|
11.3 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Rails
|
477
|
585
|
22.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Airports
|
275
|
303
|
10.5 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA – Others
|
(220)
|
(240)
|
9.0 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
|
59.4 %
|
63.2 %
|
3.8 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income¹
|
449
|
539
|
20.2 %
|
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
|
3.0
|
3.6
|
0.6 p.p.
|
Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)
|
301.1
|
304.1
|
1.0 %
|
Rails - Passengers Transported (million)
|
175.9
|
181.7
|
3.3 %
|
Airports – Total Passengers (million) 4
|
9.6
|
10.3
|
7.2 %
|
CAPEX³
|
1,251
|
1,356
|
8.4 %
|
1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).
|
2. The adjusted EBITDA margin was calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by adjusted net revenue.
|
3. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
|
4. Starting in 1Q25, all airport operational data in this release will be presented as total passengers, instead of boarded passengers (which only includes revenue-generating passengers)
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
May 06, 2025
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f8J6yRS-TKa113IejXybTg
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@grupoccr.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@grupoccr.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@grupoccr.com.br
Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - igor.yamamoto@grupoccr.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@grupoccr.com.br
