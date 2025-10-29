Motiva - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2025
29 Oct, 2025, 23:56 GMT
Highlights
- On July 04, 2025, the Amendment at SPVias was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 73 days;
- On August 01, 2025, the Company signed an amendment to modernize the Motiva Pantanal contract;
- On September 26, 2025, the Amendment at ViaQuatro was signed, resulting in the extension of the concession term by 20 years;
- Cash OPEX/Adjusted Net Revenue LTM was 38.3% in 3Q25.
|
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
|
|
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|
3Q24
|
3Q25
|
Var. %
|
9M24
|
9M25
|
Var. %
|
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹
|
3,782
|
3,957
|
4.6 %
|
10,748
|
11,249
|
4.7 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
2,190
|
2,547
|
16.3 %
|
6,265
|
6,997
|
11.7 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
|
1,621
|
1,979
|
22.1 %
|
4,653
|
5,222
|
12.2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Railways
|
571
|
588
|
3.0 %
|
1,561
|
1,751
|
12.2 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
|
274
|
314
|
14.6 %
|
793
|
912
|
15.0 %
|
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
|
(276)
|
(334)
|
21.0 %
|
(742)
|
(888)
|
19.7 %
|
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
|
57.9 %
|
64.4 %
|
6.5 p.p.
|
58.3 %
|
62.2 %
|
3.9 p.p.
|
Adjusted Net Income¹
|
560
|
683
|
22.0 %
|
1,420
|
1,620
|
14.1 %
|
ROE3
|
11.4 %
|
18.0 %
|
6.6 p.p.
|
11.4 %
|
18.0 %
|
6.6 p.p.
|
ROIC3
|
6.6 %
|
11.0 %
|
4.3 p.p.
|
6.6 %
|
11.0 %
|
4.3 p.p.
|
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
0.5
|
3.1
|
3.6
|
0.5
|
Toll Roads - Vehicle Equivalents (million)
|
314.0
|
283.6
|
-9.7 %
|
909.6
|
840.5
|
-7.6 %
|
Railways - Passengers Transported (million)
|
193.6
|
194.7
|
0.5 %
|
560.6
|
564.9
|
0.8 %
|
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million) 4
|
10.4
|
11.0
|
5.8 %
|
29.4
|
31.6
|
7.6 %
|
CAPEX 5
|
2,101
|
2,334
|
11.1 %
|
4,982
|
5,471
|
9.8 %
1. Excludes construction revenue and costs. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I (page 26).
2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
3. ROE = Net Income/Equity | ROIC = NOPAT (EBIT*1-effective rate) /Invested Capital (Equity + Gross Debt).
4. As of 1Q25, all operational data for the airport business contained in this Release will be presented as total passengers versus boarded passengers (which only considers passengers that generate revenue).
5. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
\ Videoconference
Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
October 30, 2025
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 9:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://motiva-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hrypxotYSGqDOk9ylPT7-A?_x_zm_rtaid=DyNcTlWbSLyyM66J4OjpQw.1760556932535.74e3045bbe8b4d46bf3bb0ecb92ecb78&_x_zm_rhtaid=342#/registration
\ IR Contacts
Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@motiva.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@motiva.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@motiva.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@motiva.com.br
Ana Beatriz Bovo:(+55 11) 3048-5900 - ana.bovo@motiva.com.br
