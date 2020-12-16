Montepino Logística: one of the three logistics providers with the highest number of LEED quality and sustainability certifications in Spain

The LEED programme, run by the US Green Building Council, focuses on the promotion of healthy, long-lasting and environmentally sound buildings, in terms of both design and construction. This seal of quality and sustainability has been awarded to 100% of Montepino Logística projects, which has enabled the company, one of the largest logistics providers and asset managers in Spain, to place among the top three developers with the most active LEED participation in the country.

According to the report, the industrial sector has seen steady growth in LEED buildings over the last year. The logistics subsector has been leading the group, with 69 buildings registered and 32 certified, putting Montepino among the top three companies with the most properties to have been awarded this quality seal.

"We believe in a new way of building, based on innovation, well-being and sustainability. Our efficient designs, which help optimise our supply chain and satisfy our clients' growth needs, have received the highest certifications and international awards," explained Juan José Vera, the Director-General of Montepino.

The benefits of sustainable buildings

A reduction in operating costs and in CO 2 emissions of 39%, lowered water and energy consumption and effective management of solid waste, in addition to guaranteed comfortable and healthy conditions inside the buildings, are constant factors in all Montepino logistics platforms. Their building designs take into account factors that improve efficiency, such as position, the selection of construction materials, natural ventilation and air conditioning strategies which help to lower energy costs in the building. They also apply technological systems to monitor the occupation of the building, controlling lighting or heating and generating an energy saving of up to 40%.

