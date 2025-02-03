Monolithic Microwave IC Market worth $23.91 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global monolithic microwave IC market is expected to grow from USD 14.53 billion in 2025 to USD 23.91 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period 2025–2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The popularity of multimedia applications and broadband Internet has led to an ever-increasing demand for high data throughputs in cellular and wireless networks. The frequency bands such as K-band, and Ka- band which encompasses frequencies from 18 GHz to 27 GHz and 26.5 GHz to 40 GHz, offers a substantial amount of spectrum that is ideal for high-capacity wireless communication links by surging the adoption of K-band & ka-band frequency band to meet increasing bandwidth requirements of cellular and wireless networks. Thereby, fulfilling the requirement for high transfer rates for a large amount of data in the competitive digital and computing world.

Monolithic Microwave IC Market Report Scope:

Market Revenue in 2025: $14.53 billion
Estimated Value by 2030: $23.91 billion
Growth Rate: CAGR of 10.5%
Forecast Period: 2025–2030
Segments Covered: By Component, Material type, Frequency band, Technology, Application and Region
Geographies Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Key Market Challenge: Streamlining designing and cost-effective manufacturing of MMIC
Key Market Opportunities: Growing preference for compact and miniaturized devices
Key Market Drivers: Growing adoption of next-generation warfare techniques

HEMT to hold significant market share during the forecast period.

HEMT's performance in high-frequency, high-power, and low-noise applications, making it an ideal choice across industries like telecommunications, defense, and aerospace. HEMTs are known for having good electron mobility, which makes the switching speed higher and power consumption lower than the conventional FETs. These characteristics make them more valuable in the telecommunications and aerospace industries where efficiency and performance are crucial. The growing demand for advanced communication technologies, especially 5G expansions, is contributing to the wide adoption of HEMT-based MMICs. Its wide application in highly advanced radar and electronic warfare products in the defense sector also enhances its strong position in the market. Additionally, HEMT-based MMICs find a wide and diverse application base in satellite systems, especially through space exploration and communication, attributed to their greater reliability and processing of large-scale data.

Attenuators segment is expected to witness highest CAGR in monolithic microwave IC industry during the forecast period.

Attenuators are essential for managing signal strength, ensuring optimal performance in high-frequency environments, especially with the deployment of 5G advanced technology and its increasing demand for precise signal control in different applications, such as telecommunications and consumer electronics, as more devices need efficient signal processing capabilities, this sector will continue to grow and find itself in a favorable position in the MMIC overall market. The increasing requirement for MMIC-based attenuators is also driven by more satellite communications and radar systems that are accountable for signal quality. Moreover, the growing requirement for high performance of RF systems and the integration of improved signal integrity in complex networks are adding up to the increasing requirements for attenuators.

Asia Pacific expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

Urbanization and population growth in the region are significantly increasing the demand for advanced communication technologies. particularly with the rollout of 5G advanced networks. These new technologies demand for high-performance MMICs for enhanced data transmission capabilities. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is home to major electronics manufacturers such as Samsung (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan) and ABB (Switzerland) among others and also a thriving smartphone market drives the demand for MMICs in consumer electronics. The presence of key players and continuous investments in research and development is also promoting innovation in MMIC technology in this region. Additionally, China is one of the significant contributors to this growth, primarily because of its strong semiconductor manufacturing capabilities and huge investments in 5G advanced infrastructure. South Korea and Japan are also major players because of the technological advancement in those countries, with leading electronics manufacturers.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the monolithic microwave IC companies are Qorvo, Inc. (US), MACOM (US), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), WIN Semiconductors (China), United Monolithic Semiconductors (France), Mini-Circuits (US), Keysight Technologies (US), VECTRAWAVE (France), BeRex (South Korea), Reliasat (UK), Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (US), and MicroWave Technology, Inc. (US) among others.

