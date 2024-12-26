Momcozy Unveils Winners of "Love in Action" Charity Contest, Emphasizing Collective Power

LONDON, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Momcozy, the global mother and baby brand, is excited to reveal the champions of its "Love in Action" Charity Contest. This endeavor aims to back charities resonating with Momcozy's core values of comfort, health, and maternal wellness. The competition has disbursed $30,000 among three remarkable organizations devoted to uplifting maternal and family health. With 62 entries and almost 5,000 votes cast, the Charity Contest was a resounding success.

Mamas for Mamas, an organization dedicated to aiding mothers and children in need, has secured the top grant of $15,000. Shannon Christensen, the Founder and National Director, expressed, "Collaborating with Momcozy was truly inspirational. This contest illustrated how a simple concept can unite a community."

Let There Be Mom, the $10,000 second-place recipient, focuses on preserving the legacies of parents facing life-threatening illnesses, ensuring their children always have a means to remember them. Kipra Anderson, the Founder & Executive Director, noted, "Momcozy's dedication to supporting mothers and empowering crisis assistance organizations is evident."

MMHLA, a nonprofit advancing maternal mental health through national policy and education, secured the $5,000 third-place award. Adrienne Griffen, the Executive Director, thanked Momcozy for the grant and national recognition, which will strengthen MMHLA's advocacy for enhanced mental health care for mothers during pregnancy and postpartum.

The "Love in Action" Charity Contest involved the community in selecting mother-support charities. Athena, Momcozy's CEO, stresses community support for maternal wellbeing, saying, "Together, we profoundly impact mothers and families. This contest highlights collective power, backing remarkable charities. Let's sustain support for these winners in their crucial work."

Part of Momcozy's "Joy for All, Love for You" campaign, the contest emphasizes spreading joy and love during the holidays. Momcozy remains committed to nurturing a community that prioritizes maternal wellbeing, ensuring they flourish with ample support and resources.

