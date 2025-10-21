Momcozy partners with The Modern Midwife to tackle mums' biggest feeding concerns

Interactive session addresses baby-feeding questions and challenges faced by new mums, with prizes including award-winning Momcozy M9 Hands-free breast pump.

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the UK, midwives and health visitors are often the first - and sometimes only - point of contact for new mothers navigating infant feeding. Helping to prolong this support and provide much-needed guidance to new mums is Momcozy, the innovative maternity and baby care brand loved by over 4.5 million mothers across 60 countries. They've joined forces with Marie Louise Hurworth - a.k.a The Modern Midwife - to host a special Q&A navigating the early stages of baby feeding.

The Modern Midwife for Mumsnet x Momcozy

The Q&A is part of a wider Momcozy Brand Day initiative working with the UK's largest online parenting community, Mumsnet. With millions of mums visiting every month, Marie will be answering real mum concerns and challenges with tangible advice and product recommendations that can make the experience easier and more comfortable for both parent and baby.

To celebrate the collaboration, Momcozy is offering Mumsnet members the chance to win a selection of premium products designed to support feeding parents, including:

The award-winning M9 hands-free breast pump – Momcozy's hero product

£50 vouchers

Two milk coolers for safe storage

Winners will be announced on October 24th.

To take part in the conversation, head to https://www.mumsnet.com/talk/sponsored_qas/5416917-ask-a-midwife-ask-anything-youd-like-to-know-about-baby-feeding

