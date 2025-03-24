Celebrate Mother's Day with an Unforgettable Free Musical Experience: Momcozy Presents "Your Journey, Your Rhythm"

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Motherhood is a beautiful whirlwind—rewarding, chaotic, and everything in between. This Mother's Day, Momcozy invites you to step away from the nappies, night feeds, and never-ending to-do lists for an afternoon of pure relaxation at the "Your Journey, Your Rhythm" Mother's Day Concert. Taking place on Sunday, March 30, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM BST at 16 Paddington Street, London W1U 5LA, this special event is more than just a concert—it's a well-earned moment of peace.

Expectant mums and mums with babies aged 0-24 months can enjoy free entry to an afternoon of music, connection, and celebration. With live performances from the renowned Northern String Quartet, free drinks and snacks, exciting giveaways, and a welcoming space to meet other London mums, this event is designed to honour and uplift the incredible journey of motherhood—your journey, your rhythm.

Event Details:

What: "Your Journey, Your Rhythm" Mother's Day Concert

When: Sunday, March 30, 2025 , 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM BST

, – Where: 16 Paddington Street, London W1U 5LA

W1U 5LA Tickets: FREE – RSVP now at Eventbrite

Highlights:

Free entry

Live music blending classical elegance with beloved pop hits, performed by the award-winning Northern String Quartet.

Free drinks & snacks – because mums deserve treats too!

Exciting giveaways, including Momcozy breast pumps and other surprises.

A chill space to connect with other London mums.

Meet the Musicians: Northern String Quartet

The Northern String Quartet is a UK-based ensemble with an impressive repertoire that spans classical to contemporary. Featured on BBC2, ITV1, Netflix, and at the BBC One Big Night of Musicals, they've performed alongside top orchestras like the BBC Philharmonic and London Symphony Orchestra.

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy has become a leader in the FemTech industry, offering innovative products that support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Known for its groundbreaking wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products. Loved by over 3.5 million mothers in 60 countries, Momcozy's products are available on major retail platforms such as Boots, John Lewis, Argos, Currys and Amazon as well as on their official website. To learn more, visit uk.momcozy.com.

