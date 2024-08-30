NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In August, the global one-stop mother and baby brand Momcozy wrapped up its impactful Breastfeeding Month campaign, "Break Breastfeeding Barriers," a testament to the company's dedication to empowering mothers and enhancing their breastfeeding experiences.

Momcozy Concludes Successful Breastfeeding Month Campaign: 'Breaking Breastfeeding Barriers' Empowers Mothers

Reflecting on the whole campaign, Lalaina Rabary, North American Marketing Manager of Momcozy stated, "Our aim this month was not only to provide support but also to celebrate each mother's unique journey through meaningful connections and expert-endorsed resources. At Momcozy, we prioritize mothers, offering innovative solutions, comfort, and support to bring joy to and ease their motherhood experiences."

At the heart of the campaign was the offline bus tour in partnership with Pumpspotting on Barb the Breast Express. This tour made multiple stops in communities, facilitating direct interactions with mothers. Discussions on breastfeeding challenges, giveaways, and engaging activities were organized to support and uplift mothers along their journeys.

The significant event in Washington D.C. marked another high point of the campaign. Partnering with the American College For Nurse-Midwives, Pumpspotting, and District Motherhued, the evening was a celebration of networking, product giveaways, and breastfeeding portraits. The event also focused on self-care presentations tailored for both mothers and maternity professionals.

Moreover, the online component of the campaign achieved unprecedented success, attracting over 2000 global participants to this month's webinar series. Notably, the breastfeeding webinar series, led by IBCLC and Family Nurse Practitioner Emily Silver from NAPS, generated over 5000 registrations, highlighting significant interest and active participation from the audience.

Complementing this success, the community storytelling initiative encouraged mothers to share their breastfeeding success stories, further amplifying the campaign's impact through partnerships with DME providers and maternity experts.

Momcozy is committed to collaborating with industry experts and organizations, providing ongoing product support and community assistance to champion breastfeeding mothers. The company will also seek more sustained social attention to drive positive change and advocate for the wellbeing of mothers worldwide.

