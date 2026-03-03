Momcozy Champions Women in the Workplace as Motherhood Tech Category Partner for AllBright's annual Step Forward 2026 event

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year in the UK, up to 74,000 new or expectant mums lose their jobs*. This March, in celebration of International Women's Day, Momcozy - the global leader in motherhood tech and the world's number one wearable breast pump brand - will be joining forces with AllBright - the UK's leading career network for women - for its annual Step Forward campaign, creating space for mothers to thrive, lead and define success for themselves.

On Friday 6th March, a collective of inspiring speakers, changemakers, and community voices, including Caroline Hirons and Jill Scott MBE, will take over The London Brewery for a series of panel discussions, workshops, keynote talks and networking.

At the heart of Momcozy's involvement as Motherhood Tech Category Partner is a panel titled 'Motherhood Works'. This discussion will tackle prominent issues around a mother's ambition, shifting the conversation from motherhood as penalty, to motherhood as power.

Eden Cali, Global PR Lead at Momcozy explained: "Motherhood is one of the most transformative journeys a woman can take - it shouldn't come at the cost of her career. With childcare costs soaring and workplace dropout rates among mothers rising, this conversation has never been more necessary than now. With the challenges of balancing work and motherhood harder than they should be, we hope our partnership with AllBright will support thousands of mothers feel confident about re-entering the workplace."

NHS midwife and Momcozy ambassador, Marie Louise (aka The Modern Midwife), will be joined on the 'Motherhood Works' panel by behavioural and data scientist - Dr. Pragya Agarwal and Bafta-nominated filmmaker and photographer - Karni Arieli - founder of the EYE MAMA project.

A spokesperson for AllBright added: "For too long, mothers have been framed through the lens of what they lose, whether that be momentum, earnings or confidence. We are proud to be partnering with Momcozy, championing its product design that gives women greater flexibility, mobility and autonomy in early motherhood. Together, we're combining conversation with real-world support, championing mothers not only in what they believe about themselves, but in how they live their lives every day."

If you'd like to join Momcozy at AllBright Step Forward 2026, you can purchase tickets on Eventbrite from £180. For more expertise, advice, and innovative products designed to support working mothers, visit Momcozy at uk.momcozy.com/collections/for-working-moms.

*https://pregnantthenscrewed.com/state-of-the-nation-2025/

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has become a leader in the FemTech industry, offering innovative products that support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Loved by over 3.5 million mothers in 60 countries, Momcozy's products are available on major retail platforms such as Boots, John Lewis, Argos, Currys and Amazon as well as on their official website. To learn more, visit uk.momcozy.com.

About AllBright everywoman

AllBright everywoman is the global home for career-minded women. Supporting women at every age and stage of their professional journey, it offers expert-led online training courses, inspiring live and virtual events, exclusive content and unrivalled networking opportunities. With a community of more than 500,000 women worldwide, AllBright everywoman is a space to connect, collaborate and learn from one another both virtually and in real life. For more information, visit www.allbrightcollective.co

