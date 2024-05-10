Momcozy Celebrates Motherhood with "Momcozy Village" Event at Babylist Beverly Hills

NEW YORK, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9th, Momcozy, a global leader in mother and baby care, hosted a heartwarming event at Babylist Beverly Hills as part of its "Momcozy Village" campaign. This initiative emphasizes the belief that "it takes a village to raise a mother," focusing on building strong support networks that are crucial for mothers navigating the complexities of modern parenthood. The event also marked a significant milestone in Momcozy's ongoing collaboration with Babylist, a leading platform in the maternity and baby industry.

The exclusive event brought together key opinion leaders, dedicated Momcozy users, journalists, licensed marriage and family therapist Gayane Aramyan and Dr. Colette Wiseman, an MD and IBCLC to engage in meaningful conversations about the support systems that form the backbone of the "Momcozy Village."

Aramyan facilitated a powerful presentation which illuminated the barriers that come between mothers and meeting their needs. After, she explored the impacts of mom guilt and led a guided meditation for participants to further explore it. The presentation was followed by a memorable group photo session symbolizing the strong connections formed. The event concluded with the distribution of specially prepared VIP gift - Momcozy Village Supply Box, leaving attendees with lasting memories and a stronger sense of community.

Since June 2023, Momcozy's collaboration with Babylist has significantly enhanced the brand's market presence, launching over 20 featured products ranging from breast pumps to home textiles. In March 2024, this partnership was further solidified with the opening of the Momcozy section at the Babylist Beverly Hills Showroom & Shop, which has improved product visibility and customer interaction.

To learn more about Momcozy's innovative products and the "Momcozy Village" campaign, you can visit their Facebook group, an online community where moms connect and support each other. Join the community in supporting every mother's journey with innovative solutions and a committed support network.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers with wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-care products. Endorsed by 3 million mothers in over 60 countries, Momcozy is a companion to women from pregnancy to early motherhood. With continuous innovation and a commitment to creating cozy designs born from love, Momcozy is growing in reach and impact to make moms' lives easier around the world.