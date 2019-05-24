Modernized Iterations of 3D Technology are Set to Rekindle the Industry

NEW YORK, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The introduction of 3D technology has brought about revolutionary changes and has even completely reshaped various markets. For instance, 3D-based companies have integrated the technology into sectors such as entertainment, media, gaming, healthcare, and automobile. Notably, 3D technology has heavily penetrated the entertainment and media industry as the technology and concept of 3D movies has been around for decades, however, it has exponentially advanced within the recent decade. User experience has been enhanced like never before through the help of 3D displays, 3D cameras, and 3D sound. While the media industry is leveraging 3D technology for entertainment purposes, other industries are using 3D technology for more scientific purposes, For instance, companies within the automotive industry are partnering with 3D tech companies in order to manufacture lightweight 3D-printed vehicles. Elsewhere, the medical industry is using 3D modeling to help doctors and surgical teams prepare for surgeries. The technology prints a 3D image of the patient, which could help reduce surgery times. Moreover, medical institutions are also using 3D printing to create personalized prosthetics and bio-printing, tissue engineering, and pharmacology to make 3D printed skins for burn victims. It is also of note that these 3D printed skins are expected to account for the majority of the growth in the healthcare industry. However, the industry is still being hindered by the lack of infrastructure and lower awareness of the general public. Nonetheless, the advancement and deployment of innovative technology are expected to captivate consumers, leading to an attractive marketplace. According to data compiled by Market Research Future, the 3D technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% from 2018 to 2022. TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC: TPTW), HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ), Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER), Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD).

3D televisions and 3D movie screenings have declined over recent years due to new, innovative technologies and consumer trends. IBC noted that 3D TV sets have been replaced by 8K, HDR, VR, and AR technologies. Moreover, cinemas and theaters have decided to screen fewer films in 3D as there is a "clear preference" for 2D movies. Furthermore, analysts have speculated that 3D films and movies might have plateaued in the European and North American markets. Nevertheless, 3D films are still thriving in Asia. In 2016, Asia alone controlled nearly half of the digital 3D screens. In an interview with Wired, James Cameron, Director of the 2009 film Avatar, said that he firmly believes in 3D technology, however, he noted that there is still "a long way to go until [cinema] reaches its full potential." David Hancock of IHS Market mentioned that 3D box office sales have seemed to stabilize in North America at roughly 14%. Globally, 3D films account for approximately 20% of global box office sales. "We are seeing an acceleration in demand in the marketplace for 3D cinema and 3D cinema systems, particularly in markets outside of the traditional western markets," says Allen Schoonmaker, Chief Marketing Officer at Volfoni 3D. "This growth trend is being driven by two primary trends: The move to 3D as a standard in the provisioning of new cinemas, and the continued rise of the 'premium cinema' experience."

TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTCQB: TPTW) yesterday announced that, "its Smartphone Division Lion Universe signed a $2.4M Purchase Order with Argentinean Import Company GO 2 FUTURE S.A. located in Buenos Aries Argentina. The 3D Lion Universe Smartphone will be the first Full HD Naked Eye 3D Smartphone without 3D glasses ever launched in Argentina. The mobile 3D technology is patent pending. The Lion 3D Smartphone Phone was designed for consumers looking for portable and affordable cutting-edge technology. The Company's first generation phones come equipped with full high definition resolution screen for better viewing. This Full HD Naked Eye 3D smartphone is perfect for watching movies, playing games, even editing photos or videos.

Performance and Portability: Whether it's looking at photos, playing music, emailing or surfing the web, consumers want more from their phones. The Lion Phone raises the bar for cellular phones. For the first-time ever, cellular users can enjoy quality 3D viewing with the naked eye, no glasses required, enjoying full high definition video with smooth playback.

'TPT Global Tech is very excited that the Lion Phone is now being positioned to launch in Argentina. The Lion Phone specs are comparable to the Galaxy 10 or the iPhone 10X but hundreds of dollar cheaper than those mainstream brands. We believe providing a high quality handset at a good price coupled with our other SaaS products, Mobile Media Content and Social Media platform will prove very attractive as we move forward with the worldwide organic growth model,' said Stephen Thomas, CEO of TPT Global Tech Inc.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings and pursuit of new markets are forward looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

About TPT Global Tech: TPT Global Tech Inc. (OTC:TPTW) based in San Diego, California, is a Technology/Telecommunications Media Content Hub for Domestic and International syndication and also provides Technology solutions to businesses domestically and worldwide. TPT Global offers Software as a Service (SaaS), Technology Platform as a Service (PAAS), Cloud-based Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) and carrier-grade performance and support for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network in the United States. TPT's cloud-based UCaaS services allow businesses of any size to enjoy all the latest voice, data, media and collaboration features in today's global technology markets. TPT also operates as a Master Distributor for Nationwide Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO) and Independent Sales Organization (ISO) as a Master Distributor for Pre-Paid Cellphone services, Mobile phones Cellphone Accessories and Global Roaming Cellphones."

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Recently, HP Inc. unveiled a series of innovations and partnerships helping its customers accelerate their digital manufacturing journey. HP is expanding its industry-leading 3D printing portfolio with the new Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printing solution, an industrial 3D printing system bringing new levels of manufacturing predictability, efficiency, repeatability, and quality to customers scaling to full production. To further enable customers digitally transforming their manufacturing, HP is also expanding its strategic alliances with industrial leaders BASF, Materialise, and Siemens, and launching the HP Digital Manufacturing Network, a new global community of proven, large-scale 3D printed parts providers. "The Fourth Industrial Revolution is one of the most transformative forces in our lifetime. New technology innovations will be required, new partnership models will emerge, and new modes of doing business will unfold," said Christoph Schell, President of 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing at HP Inc. "HP is committed to helping customers with diverse manufacturing needs turn change into opportunity by delivering the most innovative solutions portfolio and comprehensive ecosystem of industry-leading partners. The broadening of our portfolio with the new Jet Fusion 5200 Series 3D printing system, coupled with expanded industrial alliances and our new Digital Manufacturing network, are important accelerators of our digital manufacturing journey."

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) and its brands, DTS, FotoNation, HD Radio, Invensas and Tessera, are dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that enable extraordinary experiences for people around the world. Xperi Corporation recently announced that FotoNation's FaceSafeTM 3D face recognition technology and its AI-based 3D relighting technology had been integrated into LG's new flagship smartphone, the G8ThinQ, through a partnership with LG Electronics. FotoNation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi. FaceSafe is FotoNation's 3D face recognition solution for mobile devices. It combines a low False Acceptance Rate (FAR), low single-digit False Recognition Rate (FRR) with attention detection and high-performance anti-spoofing technologies that protect against print, video and 3D mask attacks. FaceSafe solution offers enhanced security and a fast execution time that is less than 200 milliseconds (ms, 1/1000 seconds). FotoNation's 3D relighting technology pairs 3D sensing with AI-based face understanding to allow users to create professional grade lighting and feature enhancements with the press of the shutter button. This delivers superior portraits and selfies from smartphones. The LG G8ThinQ is the world's first Android phone to feature a live preview 3D relighting mode that provides users with real-time feedback allowing them to change the light source position to deliver more flattering and professional looking selfies and portraits. "We are thrilled to partner with LG to implement FotoNation's FaceSafe and 3D relighting solutions in the G8ThinQ and bring these robust security and imaging solutions to market," said Geir Skaaden, Executive Vice President, Chief Products and Services Officer at Xperi Corporation. "These solutions deliver superior security, protection and customization that address critical needs in mobile market."

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. VIAVI Solutions Inc. recently announced that advanced optical filters for sensing systems were on display at Photonics West 2019, booth # 1451, February 5-7. In parallel with emerging technologies, VIAVI continues to develop and deploy next-generation optical filters for advanced applications spanning across several industry verticals. VIAVI continues to adapt to the changing market demands and, to date, has produced and shipped more than one billion filters for a diverse range of applications. "Demand for photonics is rapidly changing as innovative new applications such as 3D sensing, IoT sensing, augmented/virtual reality and automotive LiDAR leverage the improved performance, scalability and attractive cost point that the technology has to offer," said Sinclair Vass, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Optical Security and Performance Division, VIAVI. "We have decades of experience in each of these domains and are especially excited about the substantial opportunity for optical filters and Engineered Diffusers that is ahead of us. As these markets mature, Photonics West is becoming a key opportunity for VIAVI to have meaningful discussions with our most important customers as well as with leaders from across the photonics industry."

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. 3D Systems recently announced the general availability of June 2019 Figure 4® Modular in addition to five new materials that will roll out over the coming months and extend the company's production workflows. The Figure 4 platform is a flexible production system with configurations designed to allow customers to grow as their needs and businesses require. Figure 4 Modular is a digital light printing (DLP) production solution capable of producing parts with high surface quality and fidelity. The Figure 4 platform helps accelerate time-to-market with ultra-fast production (up to 100 mm/hr) and six sigma accuracy and repeatability – enabling manufacturers to quickly iterate designs or produce end-use parts without regard to a minimum order quantity. It is the industry's first, truly scalable solution, and meets the needs of various production environments, from standalone units to automated factory solutions. The Figure 4 platform includes three models: Figure 4 Standalone, Figure 4 Production, Figure 4 Modular. Figure 4 Modular provides customers with an upgradable and cost effective direct 3D production solution which can include automated materials-handling and centralized post-processing. Manufacturers can scale Figure 4 Modular, as their production needs expand - including up to 24 print engines. Powered by 3D Sprint® software, each engine can run different materials and jobs simultaneously as part of a single, high-throughput line. "The newest additions to our plastic 3D printing portfolio demonstrate our commitment to driving the adoption of digital manufacturing," said Vyomesh Joshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, 3D Systems. "With the industry's first, truly scalable plastic production platform and our robust selection of materials, 3D Systems enables customers to rethink manufacturing and realize improved agility, reduced complexity, and lower overall total cost of operation."

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. For tpt global tech inc., financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. FinancialBuzz.com has signed a one-year agreement with tpt global tech inc for two million five hundred thousand restricted common shares for continued financial news dissemination and pr services.

