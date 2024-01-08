Mobile Video Surveillance Market worth $3.9 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile video surveillance market is expected to be valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. With increasing urbanization, there is a higher demand for effective surveillance in urban areas, public transportation, and crowded spaces. Mobile video surveillance systems provide a flexible and dynamic solution to address the security challenges associated with urban environments.

Mobile Video Surveillance Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 2.7 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 3.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, System, Application, Vertical & Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Highly competitive environment Key Market Opportunities Increasingly applications in law enforcement and emergency services Key Market Drivers Rising security concerns

The mobile video surveillance market for services holds the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Demand for consulting services to assess surveillance needs and design customized mobile video surveillance systems tailored to specific requirements and environments. Organizations often require professional services for the proper installation and deployment of mobile video surveillance systems, ensuring optimal performance and coverage. Growing demand for cloud-based services, allowing organizations to leverage mobile video surveillance as a service, reducing the need for on-premises infrastructure and providing scalability.

Mobile video surveillance market for public transit applications holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Ensuring the safety and security of passengers is a primary concern for public transit authorities. Mobile video surveillance systems play a crucial role in deterring criminal activities, ensuring a safe environment, and providing evidence in case of incidents. Public transit vehicles and infrastructure are susceptible to vandalism and graffiti. Mobile video surveillance acts as a deterrent and provides evidence for identifying and prosecuting offenders, helping in the maintenance of clean and safe transit environments.

Mobile video surveillance industry for North America to hold the second highest market share during the forecast period.

Urbanization and the implementation of smart city initiatives in North American cities contribute to the adoption of mobile video surveillance for traffic management, public safety, and infrastructure monitoring. The need for securing transportation systems, airports, seaports, and critical infrastructure drives the adoption of mobile video surveillance. These systems play a crucial role in monitoring and safeguarding key assets. Law enforcement agencies in North America leverage mobile video surveillance for investigative purposes, crowd monitoring, and maintaining public order. The demand for these solutions is driven by the need for effective policing.

Key Players

The Mobile video surveillance companies includes significant Tier I and II players like Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Hanwha Vision Co., Ltd. (South Korea), and others. These players have a strong market presence for Mobile video surveillance across various countries in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg