Mirador unveils premium anti-aging skincare brand Le Mont Charmant at the 2021 China Beauty Expo

As a new generation of Chinese consumers embrace the importance of skincare, awareness of anti-aging products in particular is skyrocketing, generating rapid growth for the category. According to the JD Big Data Research Institute, anti-aging products have grown to 23% share of the skincare and cosmetics market, becoming the industry's largest category.

Serving as the barometer of China's beauty market, CBE is an important event in the annual industry calendar. Mirador will unveil Le Mont Charmant at the exhibition, created by the Mirador HealthCentre in Switzerland, an advanced anti-aging clinic of the Mirador Group. Integrating the latest results from extensive research carried out by Swiss doctors and their teams in the field of anti-aging and disease prevention, the two professional parties joined forces to create their first skincare brand, Le Mont Charmant. The brand boasts innovative formulas and refined skincare solutions that leverage cutting-edge genetic technology and provide cell oligopeptide therapy (COT), realizing medical-grade results.

Le Mont Charmant's products include the Ultra Regenetic series, the result of 12 years of R&D. Its products include the Ultra RegeneticStereoscopic Repair Lyophilized Powder Essence, which targets wrinkles and improves skin elasticity, and the Ultra Regenetic Repair Kit, which includes a rejuvenating and reparative powder essence and a purifying facial cream to attack signs of aging and prevent collagen degeneration.

Mirador's Swiss R&D team boasts extensive experience in technological R&D, focusing on anti-aging. The brand also provides professional consultative services thanks to a team of renowned dermatologists and aestheticians. As anti-aging skincare is embraced by more and more Chinese consumers, Mirador is committed to bringing even more cutting-edge products from Switzerland to China, to provide consumers with exceptional products, services, and experiences.

About Mirador

Mirador (Guangzhou) Health Technology Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mirador Group. Responsible for the whole line of skincare brand operation in China, it has jointly launched targeted health management, skin diagnosis and treatment programs with Switzerland's Mirador Health Centre. Mirador is committed to providing consumers better health & skin management plan.

