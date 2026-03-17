Mintos broadens its offering with regulated crypto ETPs in collaboration with Upvest

BERLIN, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, a European multi-asset investment platform for long-term wealth building, is expanding into crypto by offering regulated exchange-traded products (ETPs) that provide exposure to cryptocurrencies starting from just €5.

The crypto ETPs are issued by established global providers such as BlackRock iShares and VanEck; they track the price of an underlying cryptocurrency and trade similarly to ETFs.

This launch further strengthens Mintos' collaboration with Upvest, already a partner for its ETF offering. Through this partnership, Upvest provides the scalable, API-driven investment infrastructure and core brokerage capabilities behind the new product.

The new offering allows investors to manage crypto alongside loans, bonds, real estate, and ETFs, all within the Mintos platform.

"Crypto continues to attract investor interest, but complexity and regulatory concerns remain key barriers," said Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos. "By offering crypto exposure through regulated ETPs from trusted providers, we're enabling investors to engage with this asset class in a way that fits naturally into how they already invest on Mintos."

"Retail investors are increasingly looking to diversify across a broader range of asset classes within the platforms they already trust," said Martin Kassing, CEO and Co-Founder of Upvest. "We're pleased to continue our partnership with Mintos as it expands into crypto ETPs, making it easier for investors to access and manage diversified portfolios with confidence."

Crypto is becoming an increasingly established part of European investment portfolios. A recent BlackRock People & Money Survey conducted by YouGov shows that 22% of European investors already hold cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, crypto ETPs attracted more than $47 billion in net inflows globally in 2025, remaining close to record levels, with Europe contributing significantly to this activity, data from CoinShares shows.

For many investors, this interest reflects a desire to gain exposure without the operational complexity of direct ownership, such as managing wallets, private keys, or multiple platforms.

On Mintos, crypto ETPs are available with low fees and a low minimum investment, enabling investors to start from just €5 and gradually build their position over time.

Disclaimer: This communication is provided for information purposes only and does not constitute investment research, investment advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial instrument, nor does it take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or particular needs of any specific person.

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