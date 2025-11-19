Mintos expands automated investing with new High-Yield Bonds portfolio

RIGA, Latvia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, the leading European platform for long-term wealth building, introduces the High-Yield Bonds portfolio - an automated way for investors to access high-yield corporate bonds.

The new portfolio builds on Mintos' existing range of bonds, taking the next step toward accessible, diversified investing. It allows investors to gain exposure to a broad selection of high-yield bonds without picking them individually. Once activated, the portfolio automatically spreads funds across at least 20 high-yield bonds from various industries and keeps them reinvested to maintain diversification – all powered by proprietary Mintos technology.

"Investors told us they want access to higher yields, but without the complexity that usually comes with selecting and buying individual bonds," said Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos. "With automated investing in high-yield bonds, we're bringing professional-level diversification and access to a market that's often out of reach for most retail investors"

Investor interest in bonds has grown steadily. Platform data shows a 61% increase in investors who started investing in bonds, driving an 86% growth in total investment volume between 2024 and 2025. Amid market uncertainty and shifting interest rates, many investors are turning to bonds for stability and regular income - helping to balance risk and build long-term resilience.

Mintos has doubled the number of listed bonds, with over 40 European issuers featured to date, including airBaltic, Eleving, Esto, Nexus, Reima, and Summus Capital. This expansion reflects a broader shift toward diversified, income-generating portfolios, where bonds complement investments in loans and ETFs.

High-yield bonds often come with high entry barriers. Mintos lowers that threshold to €50 through fractionalisation, enabling retail investors to access bonds that would otherwise require much higher commitments.

Unlike traditional bond investing, Mintos offers the flexibility to cash out anytime, rather than waiting for bonds to mature - giving investors greater liquidity and control over their portfolios.* The portfolio carries a 0.39% annual management fee, charged monthly, with fee-free investing until 31 December 2025.

*Cash-out availability may vary depending on market conditions and portfolio composition. Selling on the Secondary Market is subject to buyer demand.

About Mintos

Mintos is a European investment platform helping individuals build long-term wealth through diversified assets like loans, bonds, real estate and ETFs. Founded in 2015, it manages over €800 million for 600,000 investors and is licensed under MiFID II.

