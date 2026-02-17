Mintos pursues ECB banking licence

RIGA, Latvia, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mintos, a European multi-asset investment platform, has taken a major step in its long-term strategy by initiating the process to pursue a banking licence from the European Central Bank (ECB). Obtaining a banking licence would strengthen investor trust, expand Mintos' financial infrastructure, and support sustainable growth across Europe.

Founded ten years ago as a peer-to-peer lending marketplace, Mintos has evolved into a regulated, multi-asset investment platform serving nearly 700,000 registered investors and managing over €800 million in assets. Over the past two years, the company has expanded its product offering to include fractional bonds, ETF portfolios, real estate, and Smart Cash, while completing its rollout across all EU markets.

Pursuing an ECB banking licence represents the next logical phase of Mintos' development. The licence, subject to regulatory approval, will provide access to deposit-based funding and create a foundation for offering lending and other banking products directly to customers, significantly expanding the platform's long-term product offering.

The banking licence also enables deposit protection of up to €100,000* and would give Mintos greater control over key parts of its infrastructure, including custody, clearing, and settlement. Together, these capabilities aim to further strengthen investor confidence and support sustainable, long-term growth.

"Pursuing an ECB banking licence is a strategic decision that builds on the strong regulatory and operational foundation we have already established," said Martins Sulte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mintos. "It enables us to expand what we can offer our investors, combining the trust and stability of a bank with the innovation of a modern investment platform."

Mintos expects the banking licence process to take approximately 12 to 18 months, subject to regulatory approvals.

The strategic shift is supported by Mintos' broader capital-raising efforts, including the successful completion of a recent funding round on the Mintos platform. In this round, nearly 6,000 Mintos investors committed a total of €2.8 million, marking an important first step in funding the company's next phase.

*Any future deposit-related products would be subject to applicable deposit guarantee frameworks, where relevant and if legally available.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and strategic intentions. Any application for, or granting of, a banking licence is subject to regulatory approval and cannot be guaranteed. References to potential future products or services do not constitute an offer or commitment and are subject to applicable regulatory requirements and business decisions.

