MINISO Opens First IP Collection Store in Germany's Essen, Marking a New Chapter in European Expansion

ESSEN, Germany, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, global lifestyle brand MINISO celebrated the grand opening of its first IP collection store in Limbecker Platz shopping center in Essen Germany.

The store boasts an extensive range of products, showcasing a diverse selection for customers, including toys, cosmetics, fragrances, home essentials, and snacks, featuring a significant collection of popular IPs (intellectual property) zones such as Sanrio, Disney, with IP-related products accounting for around 70% of the store's offerings. The store's interior design also incorporates beloved IP elements to create a whimsical and engaging shopping environment.

Limbecker Platz is one of Germany's largest and most modern downtown shopping centers. Known for its distinctive exterior design, the mall is a hub for fashion, leisure, and entertainment, offering easy access via subway. As part of the ongoing expansion in Germany, MINISO plans to open more stores in key locations across the country, bringing its affordable and trendy products to a wider audience.

To celebrate the grand opening, the store featured an eye-catching installation of iconic Disney character Mickey Mouse, inviting customers to take photos and engage with the brand. As MINISO's brand mascot Penpen made appearances at the store and throughout Essen's main streets and the shopping center, interacting with consumers, posing for photos, and handing out gifts to spread joy and excitement. The brand also hosted a full day of entertainment, including performances by a DJ and dancers, energizing the atmosphere and enhancing the festive experience for shoppers. To further engage customers, the opening day featured promotions such as gift bags and discounts.

The launch of the Essen store is part of MINISO's broader strategy to expand its presence in Germany, with plans to open additional stores in other cities in the near future, encompassing prestigious shopping malls such as Centro Oberhausen, Main-Taunus-Zentrum and Ruhr Park Bochum. The brand aims to introduce more high-quality, affordable products and sought-after IP collaborations, further enhancing its influence in the German market.

This new store opening marks a significant milestone in MINISO's ongoing expansion of the European market. As of June 2024, the brand has established over 240 stores across Europe, with locations in the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. MINISO has also made its mark in iconic locations worldwide, including Champs-Élysées in Paris, Oxford Street in London, and Times Square in New York, steadily building brand recognition among young consumers globally.

With over 6,800 stores across more than 100 markets globally, MINISO continues to make strides toward its mission of "Life is for fun" and its vision to become the world's leading IP design retail group. To achieve this, the company remains focused on affordability, globalization, and product innovation, with a particular emphasis on IP design. MINISO has already partnered with nearly 100 IPs worldwide, reinforcing its commitment to bringing creative, high-quality products to consumers around the globe.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global value retailer offering a variety of trendy lifestyle products featuring IP design. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

