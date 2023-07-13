Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Worth $63.0 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market size is expected to reach USD 63.0 billion in 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The preference for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) procedures is rising as they are less traumatic than traditional open surgeries and they facilitate faster recover process. Patients can resume their daily activities in a shorter time after minimally invasive surgical procedures.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Minimal invasive technologies are designed to cause less trauma than traditional open surgeries, reduced blood loss, minimal scarring, and low chances of infection.

Handheld instruments dominated the device segment in terms of revenue share in 2022. On the other hand, electrosurgical devices are expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Orthopedic segment dominated the application segment in terms of revenue share in 2022. Minimally invasive surgical procedures in various areas of orthopedics offer surgical alternatives with minimum tissue disruption.

Continuous adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques for spine related procedures has led to the expansion of procedural volumes for orthopedic MIS.

Hospital segment held most of the end use segment share in 2022. On the other hand, ambulatory surgically centers are likely to experience fastest growth in the coming years.

Ambulatory surgical centers offer same day surgery and discharge at lower costs. At present, over 5,500 Medicare certified ambulatory care centers are present in the U.S.

North America held majority of the market share in 2022 due to the presence of supportive reimbursement framework for innovative MIS devices and procedures.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Growth & Trends

In addition, the costs involved in MIS procedures are significantly less than in-patient and conventional open surgeries. Therefore, MIS procedures prove to be beneficial for patients as well as payers. The benefits of MIS in various areas of orthopedics have contributed to the growing demand for less traumatic alternatives with minimum tissue disruption of bones.

Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs), often known as chronic diseases, affect more than 41 million individuals each year, accounting for approximately 74% of all deaths worldwide. According to the same source, nearly 15 million people aged 30 to 69 die worldwide each year as a result of NCDs. As a result of the high mortality rate due to NCDs, the need for therapeutic techniques is increasing. Minimally invasive techniques are gaining traction as they offer more benefits than regular procedures. As a result, the market under consideration is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 31.6 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 63.0 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the minimally invasive surgical instruments market based on device, application, end-use, and region:

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Handheld Instruments

Inflation Devices

Cutter Instruments

Guiding Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Monitoring & Visualization Devices

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cardiac

Gastrointestinal

Orthopedic

Vascular

Gynecological

Urological

Thoracic

Cosmetic

Dental

Others

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Thailand

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Medtronic

Siemens

Healthineer AG

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Depuy Synthes

GE Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories

Intutive Surgical, Inc.

Nuvasive, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.