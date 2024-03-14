MHP's Qualiko brand set to steal the show at major European food exhibition

The Alimentaria food exhibition in Barcelona is the perfect venue to expand Qualiko's impressive footprint

KYIV, Ukraine, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MHP, one of Ukraine's largest food producers, will present its popular Qualiko product range at a top European food exhibition later this month. The Qualiko range includes numerous variations of ready-to-eat dishes created by our specialist chefs and includes tasty offerings such as crispy wings, bytes, chicken popcorn, strips, and more. The product range is available in various formats to suit food processing companies, supermarkets, and restaurants.

Qualiko is an innovative brand that meets the current trends in European balanced consumption. The brand, specially developed for export markets, has been available in Europe for 13 years, has Halal and BRC certification, and is GMO-free.

Alimentaria, the largest food exhibition in Spain and one of the three most important trade fairs in the world, will take place in Barcelona between 18-21 March.

Introducing Qualiko at Alimentaria will drive further internationalization of this well-established brand. The Qualiko brand is exported to more than 80 countries worldwide, is highly valued by consumers and fits perfectly with the values of the trade fair. At the exhibition, guests will be able to get first-hand information about Qualiko, learn about the products and, most importantly, taste them in all their variations.

The exhibition will also feature MHP's Chick&Go brand, an offering of delicious dried chicken slices. This is a protein-packed snack containing only chicken and spices. They contain up to 81% protein, no deep frying is used in the production, and the slices are not fried but dried. The thin and crispy slices are convenient to take with you to work, school, travel, hiking, and training.

Alimentaria 2022 Intercarn brought together around 24,500 local and international buyers and professional visitors from the distribution, retail and HoReCa channels to discover the latest products and market trends.

MHP very much looks forward to hosting you at our Qualiko stand, located at B715, Hall 3.

"MHP is one of the largest exporters in Ukraine, and our export brand Qualiko is already known in many countries. Now we are developing it not only as a chicken brand, but also as a brand of culinary solutions that improve the lives of our consumers. Products under the Qualiko brand have all the necessary certifications, and the R&D team works daily to expand the range and introduce innovations. Our goal at Alimentaria is to communicate the value of the brand and show its benefits both for the Iberia region and for Europe as a whole. We need to be closer to the consumer; the brand should be associated with delicious and healthy dishes, both in HoReCa and at home," – says Oleksiy Pribega, Executive Director of Europe, Export Development Department.

About MHP:

MHP is an international food and agro-technology company operating in the areas of agriculture, food production and retail. MHP is transforming from a commodity company into a culinary company and is changing the modern food culture in Ukraine. The company introduces innovative culinary solutions aimed at creating an ecosystem where people invest time not in cooking, but in the most important things – family, hobbies, education, communication, leisure, and recreation. In addition to Qualiko, the company's export brands include Sultanah and Assilah brands, specially developed for the Middle East and Africa and the Ukrainian frozen chicken range.

Please contact mhp@fticonsulting.com to arrange an interview with MHP.