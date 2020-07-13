Meticulous Research® Announce Strategic Partnership With SupportAdvisors Consulting Group

LONDON, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meticulous Research®, a leading market intelligence company, is pleased to announce a business partnership with SupportAdvisors Consulting Group to further advance and strengthen their market intelligence services in Latin America.

Combining Meticulous Research®' market intelligence services with SupportA's broad expertise in assisting med-tech companies to understand and access Latin American markets with innovative products and services, the two organizations will leverage research capabilities to come up with the most reliable and accurate market assessments in the fields of Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Medical Devices, and Healthcare.

SupportA's key objective is to ensure that innovative technologies are implemented faster and better to satisfy the needs of the local customers in Latin America and globally. Speaking about the new partnership, Laura C. Bohorquez, SupportA CEO, stated, "We are extremely pleased to sign this partnership agreement with Meticulous Research®, a company with whom we have a shared vision to provide industry insights into the fast-evolving Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Medical Devices, and Healthcare markets within Latin America. As two companies committed to provide crucial, accurate, and real time market intelligence solutions, we are excited about the many advantages such a partnership can offer to the Latin American markets".

"Meticulous Research®' market insights into Healthcare and Life Sciences field coupled with SupportA's depth of experience in the Latin American markets will provide our clients the most comprehensive market intelligence available in this region. We remain committed to transforming our client's revenue by offering crucial, accurate, and real time market intelligence for different countries all over the globe and with this strategic partnership, we are poised to address the needs of the companies in Latin America", said Khushal Bombe, CEO of Meticulous Research®. "We are excited to work with SupportA and look forward to strengthening our business relationship in the years to come."

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth. For more information, please visit- www.meticulousresearch.com/

About SupportA

SupportA is a science and business consulting firm that assists med-tech companies to understand and access Latin American markets with innovative products and services.

Our objective: to ensure that innovative technologies are implemented faster and better to satisfy the needs of the local patients. Our mission: to establish strong and durable bonds between international innovators and their strategic scientific and business partners. We enable the success of our clients in tackling the challenges associated with the dynamic Latin American markets and their inherent cultural nuance differences. With a solid scientific background and many years of experience in project management and in industry, we provide innovative ways of thinking and doing. We deliver high impact and high-quality results! For more information, please visit- https://www.supportaadvisors.com/

