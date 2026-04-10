Methanol Engines Market worth $5.39 billion in 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the methanol engines market is expected to reach USD 0.79 billion in 2026 and USD 5.39 billion in 2035, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period.

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Methanol Engines Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2035

2021–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 0.79 billion

USD 0.79 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 5.39 billion

USD 5.39 billion CAGR (2026–2035): 24.0%

Methanol Engines Market Trends & Insights:

The methanol engines market is driven by the increasing pressure on shipowners to operate vessels with lower emissions while maintaining long-distance operations and fuel efficiency. As shipping routes remain long and fuel consumption remains high, there is a growing need for engines that support cleaner fuels without compromising performance. This is pushing manufacturers to develop methanol engines that enable stable operation, fuel flexibility, and compliance with evolving environmental standards.

By Build, the retrofit segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.1% between 2026 and 2035.

By Usage, the main engine segment is projected to be the most dominant during the forecast period.

By Region, the Europe methanol engines market is expected to account for a 59.8% share in 2026.

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Stricter emission regulations and the need for practical low-carbon fuel alternatives boost the adoption of methanol engines in the shipping industry. The methanol engines market is driven by the increasing regulatory pressure to reduce emissions from the shipping sector. There is also a strong shift toward adopting cleaner and fuel-flexible propulsion systems, where shipowners are looking for practical transition solutions. This is pushing steady demand for methanol engines, mainly led by commercial shipping operators and fleet owners.

By power, the more than 2,100 KW segment is projected to account for the largest market share in 2035

The more than 2100 kW segment is expected to hold the largest share of the methanol engines industry in 2035, as it is used in large commercial vessels where main propulsion needs high power output. Most of the methanol engine adoption is seen in deep-sea vessels, such as container ships, tankers, and other large cargo vessels, where engine capacity usually falls in the higher power range. These vessels also consume more fuel and face higher pressure to reduce emissions, so methanol becomes more relevant at these power levels.

By ship type, the bulk carriers segment is likely to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The bulk carriers segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period as this vessel category has a large operating base and is facing more pressure to cut emissions, especially on long-haul trade routes. Bulk carrier owners are slowly starting to look at methanol as a practical fuel option, mainly for newbuild programs and in some cases for fleet renewal. This segment also has commendable volume potential since even a small shift toward methanol-powered vessels can drive strong engine demand. As fuel availability improves and compliance rules get stricter, bulk carriers are likely to become a more active segment for adoption over the forecast period.

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Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region between 2026 and 2035

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest from 2026 to 2035 due to the strong shipbuilding base, ongoing fleet expansion, and increasing interest in alternative marine fuels. Countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan are playing a key role in newbuild vessel programs, which are creating significant conditions for methanol engine adoption. The region is also witnessing more investment in cleaner shipping technologies as operators prepare for long-term emission compliance. Additionally, growing trade activity and better awareness around methanol as a marine fuel are supporting faster market growth across the region.

Everllence SE, Wartsila, Rolls-Royce, Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd., and Anglo Belgian Corporation are the major key players in the methanol engines companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

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