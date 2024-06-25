Metabolon Receives NIH Grant to Develop Advanced Monitoring and Predictive Tools for Type 1 Diabetes Progression

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, is proud to announce the receipt of a prestigious grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to develop an innovative product aimed at better monitoring and predicting the conversion of preclinical asymptomatic type 1 diabetes (T1D) to clinical symptomatic, insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes.

Over 3 million people in the United States live with T1D. Today, the biomarkers that predict the progression of preclinical T1D to clinical T1D lack specificity and granularity. Despite advances in medical research, no single FDA-approved test currently can monitor T1D progression beyond simple disease staging. Metabolon's new initiative addresses this unmet need by identifying metabolite biomarkers to improve prediction and enable a more detailed understanding of disease progression when evaluated alongside current clinical indicators.

"Metabolon has a rich history of pioneering advancements in metabolomics. We are dedicated to empowering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as academic and government institutions, with comprehensive metabolic insights to drive better health outcomes," said Ro Hastie, CEO of Metabolon. "With this NIH grant, Metabolon is poised to extend its expertise in T1D, aiming to enhance predictive capabilities and improve the lives of millions affected by this condition."

If successful, Metabolon's research will enhance the specificity and granularity of T1D progression prediction and pave the way for more precise and personalized treatment strategies. By integrating new metabolite biomarkers with existing clinical indicators, Metabolon's efforts will significantly contribute to diabetes research and patient care. For more information about Metabolon's projects and services, please visit www.metabolon.com.

About Metabolon

Metabolon , Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With more than 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

